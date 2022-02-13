autoevolution
Tuned Rolls-Royce Ghost Showcases Mansory’s Softer Side, Has 710 HP Under the Hood
Regardless of what you and I do, think or say, Mansory’s mad geniuses will just keep on doing their thing.

13 Feb 2022, 19:05 UTC ·
Let’s put it this way: Mansory is to regular tuners what death metal is to rock and roll, so there will never be any shortage of people who criticize their extreme approach. However, the Bavarian aftermarket mecca doesn’t seem to give a damn about what we think, representing a big middle finger to principles like conformity, restraint and subtlety.

This notorious enterprise is the brainchild of Kourosh Mansory, who fell in love with British luxury cars while attending boarding school in England. Eventually, the Iranian expat moved to West Germany, where he worked in the hospitality industry before getting into automotives as a car dealer. In 1989 – the same year that the Berlin wall fell – Kourosh went on to establish the company that bears his family’s name.

At first, the firm was headquartered in the city of Munich, specializing in the development of individual parts rather than full-blown custom projects like the ones we see today. Mansory moved to a larger facility in Brand as of 2001, which is when things started to take a gradual leap towards the wild side.

Over the years, these folks have worked their sorcery on some of the world’s most exquisite rides, including the Bugatti Chiron, Ford GT and Porsche’s beloved 918, to name but a few. Besides high-end sports cars like the ones we’ve just mentioned, the tuner also deals with the juiciest luxobarges Britain has to offer, transforming them into outlandish (and often goofy) oddities that can make any purist feel uneasy.

With this being said, let's take a few minutes to examine how a 2021 MY Rolls-Royce Ghost looks after visiting Mansory’s auto clinic. A brief overview of this opulent entity has already been presented by my colleague a few months ago, but it definitely won’t hurt to go into a bit more detail, right?

Even though the Ghost’s 6.7-liter twin-turbo V12 produces a very healthy 563 hp and 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) of torque in stock form, the German tuner is always keen on injecting more power under the hood. As such, they’ve treated the English sedan to bigger turbochargers, a Performance PowerBox control module and a new exhaust system with high-grade catalytic converters.

These upgrades boost the engine’s power output digits to 710 ponies and 752 pound-feet (1,020 Nm) of twist, enabling Rolls-Royce's marvel to accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.4 seconds. In the suspension sector, you will be greeted by a premium lowering kit that removes approximately 20 mm (0.8 inches) of ground clearance.

Moving on to the car’s footgear, we find a set of Mansory’s very own 22-inch V.6 hoops, sporting 265/35 Vredestein tires up front and 295/30 rubber at the rear axle. In addition, customers may pick between six other wheel designs and several finishes to suit their taste. Right, we're now going to discuss the bodywork adjustments, which is probably what you’ve been waiting for all along.

The Ghost features a new bumper that keeps things looking classy at twelve o’clock, as well as custom fenders and a carbon fiber hood. On the vehicle’s flanks, you’ll spot a snazzy pair of fresh side skirts sitting in between the front and rear wheels. Down south, the tuning specialists installed a composite diffuser, handsome bumper inserts and two inconspicuous spoilers – one on the roof and the other on the trunk lid.

As you might expect, the sedan’s lavish interior was also blessed with a radical makeover, receiving elegant two-tone upholstery, aftermarket pedals and revised door sills with illuminated Mansory logos, among other goodies. Obviously, the choice of materials and cabin add-ons can be tailored to each client’s individual preference.
