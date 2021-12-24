Apparently, There's a Big Market for Ugly Tuned Cars, and Mansory Knows All About It

It’s impossible not to think of Mansory whenever we see a high-end vehicle with lots of flashy modifications, and for good reasons, because they have so far maimed countless expensive machines.
Nonetheless, every once in a while, they still surprise us with some of their builds, which are actually good looking, like the Bentley Flying Spur that we wrote about some two months ago.
Now, this story isn’t about beautiful or ugly cars, but about Mansory as a whole, because they have further tapped into the Middle East by opening a new showroom. The independently-run dealer is located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and is said to be the first step into their expansion next year, which will continue with the extension of its headquarters.
Located in the Sheikh Zayed Road, the showroom has different vehicles on display, including the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Mercedes-AMG G 63, and Lamborghini Urus, shown during the inauguration, which have been modified with the UAE market in mind, the tuner says.
“It fills me with great pride that Mansory is now represented with its own showroom in Dubai, one of the most fascinating and prosperous cities in the world,” said CEO Kourosh Mansory. “Middle East is an important sales region for Mansory, which we are hereby strengthening in the long term.”
Copying what real automakers are doing, they allow customers to check out various samples of leather, as well as different colors, and trim for their future builds in the lounge area. The showroom's design, which is otherwise “characterized by a modern, clean, and European language,” Mansory says, will be enhanced by a wheel wall that will display 33 alloy designs that are exclusive to Mansory.
If anything, we’ll keep a close eye on their social media pages, which is where they tend to present most new projects, because there should be a lot of them coming in 2022.
