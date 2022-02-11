Fat Joe Gets His Rolls-Royce Cullinan Updated, Now It's a Black Mandarin Edition

Celebrities usually go for the most expensive and exotic-looking cars, and Rolls-Royce is one of the most popular brands among the rich and famous. But owning the same vehicle for a long time can get boring for them, and most opt to mod them with different colors and wraps.
Rapper Fat Joe is the latest celebrity to undergo a major change on his ride, which is, naturally, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The rapper showed a before and after look at the luxury SUV, which used to be a two-tone blue and white, captioning it “night and day.” However exotic-looking Rolls-Royce is, the before look doesn’t make it as elegant as it can be. Combined with the black windows and wheels, it wasn’t as head-turning as celebrities would want their rides to be.
But now it is. The rapper worked with car customizer Will Castro, who gave us a full look at the result. Now, the Cullinan shows a stunning combination of black and orange. He revealed he partnered up with Team Unique for the project, and wrote: “Enjoy your Mandarin Edition, we did it again.”
The exterior is matte black, with bright orange accents, while the interior is in Mandarin edition, with orange everywhere, but in a classy way. Unlike the exterior, inside, there are only some elegant black accents. It also features the Starlight Headliner and it looks like the backseat doesn’t come with a center console.
Under the hood, Rolls-Royce's first SUV, introduced in 2018, comes with the company's 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine that delivers 562 horsepower (570 ps) at 5,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) at 1,600 rpm, sending power to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Cullinan can reach 62 mph (100 kph) in five seconds and, similar to the rest of Rolls-Royce's lineup, has a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
Although his SUV has always been mighty and powerful, this time it actually looks the part, and Fat Joe seems very proud of it.
