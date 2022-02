Moe Shalizi Sells His Rolls-Royce Cullinan Which He Called His "Baby"

SUV

Moe Shalizi is the founder of The Shalizi Group and he is DJ Marshmello’s manager. He has gathered himself quite a fortune, with a $21 million net worth as of late 2021, and he can pride himself on his exquisite car collection.One of the most note-worthy pieces from his fleet is a mean-looking custom Ferrari SF90 Stradale , which has been fitted with 21/22-inch Velos wheels in two tones, with chrome hardware bolts and Novotech springs with some tweaks to reduce ground clearance.Just recently, during this year’s Barrett-Jackson auctions, he added two new vehicles to his collection, two custom 1969 Chevrolet Camaros , one black-on-black, and one black-painted with a “Lucifer” red interior.Now, it looks like he needs more space to extend his collection, because, on February 9, he added on his Instagram Stories that he sold his “baby,” which was a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. He also added a crying emoji.Before giving it up for good, he gave us a tour of the luxury, which came with black exterior paint and a custom red interior. It also had a center console in the backseat, which usually can include whatever features the end user desires, like a champagne or whiskey decanter, a fridge, and glasses.Under the hood, Rolls-Royce's first SUV comes with the 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine that puts out 562 horsepower (570 ps) at 5,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) at 1,600 rpm, sending power to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Cullinan can reach 62 mph (100 kph) in five seconds and has a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).Given that many famous names go for Rolls-Royces for their reliability and status, it’s quite a surprise to see Shalizi giving his up. We can’t help but wonder what he’ll pick next.