Moe Shalizi Sells His Rolls-Royce Cullinan Which He Called His "Baby"

During this year’s Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Moe Shalizi purchased two 1969 Chevrolet Camaros, and it looks like he might need the garage space, because he has just sold his Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which he called his “baby.”
Moe Shalizi is the founder of The Shalizi Group and he is DJ Marshmello’s manager. He has gathered himself quite a fortune, with a $21 million net worth as of late 2021, and he can pride himself on his exquisite car collection.
One of the most note-worthy pieces from his fleet is a mean-looking custom Ferrari SF90 Stradale, which has been fitted with 21/22-inch Velos wheels in two tones, with chrome hardware bolts and Novotech springs with some tweaks to reduce ground clearance.
Just recently, during this year’s Barrett-Jackson auctions, he added two new vehicles to his collection, two custom 1969 Chevrolet Camaros, one black-on-black, and one black-painted with a “Lucifer” red interior.
Now, it looks like he needs more space to extend his collection, because, on February 9, he added on his Instagram Stories that he sold his “baby,” which was a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. He also added a crying emoji.
Before giving it up for good, he gave us a tour of the luxury SUV, which came with black exterior paint and a custom red interior. It also had a center console in the backseat, which usually can include whatever features the end user desires, like a champagne or whiskey decanter, a fridge, and glasses.
Under the hood, Rolls-Royce's first SUV comes with the 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine that puts out 562 horsepower (570 ps) at 5,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) at 1,600 rpm, sending power to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Cullinan can reach 62 mph (100 kph) in five seconds and has a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
Given that many famous names go for Rolls-Royces for their reliability and status, it’s quite a surprise to see Shalizi giving his up. We can’t help but wonder what he’ll pick next.
