Rolls-Royce Writes Rail History, Powers UK’s Pioneering Hybrid-Electric Passenger Train

The brand is serious about taking its renown mtu engines to the next level, by implementing a wide variety of eco-friendly strategies . One of them was the development of its Hybrid PowerPack, a rail drive system that can be integrated in new rail vehicles or for converting older ones.The pioneering HybridFLEX train is a converted Class 168 DMU, equipped with two mtu Hybrid PowerPacks, which will be operating between London Marylebone and Aylesbury. It was launched through a partnership between Rolls-Royce, Chiltern Railways, and leasing company Porterbrook.The HybridFLEX claims that it can reduce CO2 emissions by 25%, with the significant advantage of not requiring new, costly infrastructure. The batteries are easily mounted under the vehicle’s floor, and the drive system is able to automatically switch to all-electric operation, when needed (when entering areas with special regulations for emissions and noise, such as train stops and cities). That’s possible due to a new driver assistance system, the mtu Intelligent Drive Manager.When operating in electric mode, the train’s noise level is reduced by 75%. Plus, the braking energy can be recovered and stored in the mtu EnergyPacks, allowing the train to operate electrically even on non-electrified routes, such as stations or cities.This innovative rail drive system boasts a modular design, for more flexibility – it can be used by operators who want to introduce new hybrid vehicles, as wells as by the ones who prefer to convert existing vehicles. The fact that this eco-friendly propulsion solution has now gone from the development phase to regular operation is a milestone for the brand and for the rail industry.