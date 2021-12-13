The New Orient Express “Rolling Palace” Is Ready to Bring Back Luxury Train Travel

Some say that, despite government funding and industry efforts, rail as an effective means of transportation is dead. But luxury isn’t. So, any kind of high-end, opulent travel is still a ticket for success any time. It might not be as surprising as it was 150 years ago, when it was first introduced, but the newly-launched Orient Express train promises to be just as stunning and delightful.
In 1883, the Orient Express was unveiled as the most luxurious train ever, combining incredible performance with jaw-dropping interiors that flaunted the most precious woods, leather accents and glass panels. All of this was topped with the finest gourmet dining at the time, of course. Ready to recreate the unforgettable experience that Georges Nagelmackers brought to the public 150 years ago, the Orient Express is headed back to the tracks.
Together with Arsenale S.p.A. and the Dimore Studio, for the interior design, the Orient Express brand is reintroducing the most luxurious train in the world, by today’ standards. Not only a “rolling palace,” but also a traveling work of art, this train is comprised of seven cars from the end of the 1920s, officially classified as historical monuments.
Each of them has a special name and a unique history, such as the famous Train Bleu, the Calais-Méditerranée-Express with a gorgeous Art Deco style, which was inaugurated in 1922, and which would later be features in the famous 1974 movie Murder on the Orient Express.
The new trains are called La Dolce Vita, in honor of the 1960s period in Italian history. They will mainly travel through 14 iconic regions throughout Italy, but three international itineraries, reminding of the Orient Express’ original route, will also be available. Since today’s standards for luxury travel have changed, the contemporary Orient Express passengers can opt for a completely tailor-made, private trip – what could be better than that?
Those wishing to experience this charming way of traveling still need to be patient, as the first Orient Express Dolce Vita trains won’t start their journey until 2023. No further details about the pricing are available for now, but we can imagine that it will match the opulence of the train itself.
