Former Inmate Turned Coach Flaunts Car Collection With New Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder

Personal coach and inspirational speaker Wes Watson has just flexed his amazing garage on social media, which includes some Rolls-Royce models and his new addition: a matte grey Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder.
Wes Watson, known as Watson_Fit on Instagram, has quite a backstory. He currently has a net worth of approximately $2 million. He achieved that much despite a decade spent in prison for a lengthy list of charges including dealing, assault with a deadly weapon and several other serious crimes.
He used the time behind bars to master his mind and body, and, claiming to be a whole new person, he created a small imperium when he got out. Watson started a YouTube channel that has almost half a million followers and his own fitness website where he helps people get in shape.
But, besides his #goals body, he also has a #goals garage. His most recent post flaunts all his spectacular cars, which add up to more than a million dollars.
He introduced each vehicle in the caption, obviously, with some wisdom at the end about ambition and hard work. In the picture, we get to see a murdered-out Rolls-Royce Wraith fitted with 24-in Forgiato wheels, a grey Rolls-Royce Cullinan with an orange interior, which received 26-in Forgiato wheels, a murdered-out Lamborghini Urus, and his latest addition: a Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder.
For his latest supercar, Wes Watson collaborated with star-studded San Diego, California dealership Champion Motoring, which also shared a set of pictures of the Lambo. The car comes in factory matte paint with an orange interior and matching brake calipers.
The open-top supercar is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V12 engine, that is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The engine delivers 631 horsepower (640 ps) at 8,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) at 6,500 rpm. The Huracan Evo Spyder can accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 3.1 seconds and it has a top speed of 202 mph (325 kph). The Italian brand is asking for a starting price of $229,428 for this supercar, and that’s before taxes, licensing, and shipping.
I have a feeling this won’t be the last we’ll see this Lambo on Watson’s profile, because it’s worth flaunting.
