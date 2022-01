Former Inmate Turned Coach Flaunts Car Collection With New Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder

Wes Watson, known as Watson_Fit on Instagram, has quite a backstory. He currently has a net worth of approximately $2 million. He achieved that much despite a decade spent in prison for a lengthy list of charges including dealing, assault with a deadly weapon and several other serious crimes.He used the time behind bars to master his mind and body, and, claiming to be a whole new person, he created a small imperium when he got out. Watson started a YouTube channel that has almost half a million followers and his own fitness website where he helps people get in shape.But, besides his #goals body, he also has a #goals garage. His most recent post flaunts all his spectacular cars, which add up to more than a million dollars.He introduced each vehicle in the caption, obviously, with some wisdom at the end about ambition and hard work. In the picture, we get to see a murdered-out Rolls-Royce Wraith fitted with 24-in Forgiato wheels, a grey Rolls-Royce Cullinan with an orange interior, which received 26-in Forgiato wheels, a murdered-out Lamborghini Urus, and his latest addition: a Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder.For his latest supercar, Wes Watson collaborated with star-studded San Diego, California dealership Champion Motoring , which also shared a set of pictures of the Lambo. The car comes in factory matte paint with an orange interior and matching brake calipers.The open-top supercar is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V12 engine, that is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The engine delivers 631 horsepower (640 ps) at 8,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) at 6,500 rpm. The Huracan Evo Spyder can accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 3.1 seconds and it has a top speed of 202 mph (325 kph). The Italian brand is asking for a starting price of $229,428 for this supercar, and that’s before taxes, licensing, and shipping.I have a feeling this won’t be the last we’ll see this Lambo on Watson’s profile, because it’s worth flaunting.