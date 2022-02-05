Jalen Ramsey's Army Green Rolls-Royce Cullinan Gets Matching Wheels

NFL star Jalen Ramsey loves his vehicles, although he doesn’t have a huge collection (just yet). But the ones he owns are something else, and his Rolls-Royce Cullinan in army green has just received matching wheels.
Jalen Ramsey, who is a cornerback for the Los Angeles Rams in the National Football League, loves making an entrance to his games. The player has an estimated net worth of $50 million, after having signed a five-year extension contract with the Rams in September 2020 for $105 million.
This allows the 27-year-old to afford a comfortable lifestyle, and be able to buy all the vehicles he wants. So far, we’ve seen Ramsey arrive in style in a matching Porsche Taycan, and make quite an entrance on his birthday with a Rolls-Royce Ghost.
It looks like he loved the brand so much he added to his collection a Cullinan, the British luxury carmaker’s first SUV. Under the hood, there’s a powerful 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine, which, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, puts out 562 horsepower (570 ps) at 5,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) at 1,600 rpm. These figures help the luxury SUV reach 62 mph (100 kph) in five seconds and a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
The NFL star’s model comes with an army green exterior, and he has worked with auto shop RDB LA for the wrap and the matching wheels for the luxurious SUV. The auto shop painted the 26-in wheels, and, at first, only one of its options matched the matte exterior paint, the other three coming out with a glossy look. In the end, they managed to get about 90% close to the wrap color, according to Vik from RDB LA.
The result is subtle and cohesive, and it will make Jalen Ramsey stand out whenever he hops behind the wheel of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
