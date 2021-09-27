Jalen Ramsey Arrives at Rams-Bucs Game in a Matching Porsche Taycan

5 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Proves Unbeatable, Shows Supercars What Real Speed Looks Like

“Time to get that money” #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/6SOxIkHmqd — Ben Murphy WTSP (@BenMurphyTV) July 24, 2019 Jalen Ramsey, who is a cornerback for the Los Angeles Rams, is known to arrive for games in style, and now he took things up a notch ahead of his game with the Buccaneers. The player got out of his car wearing a mariachi outfit, to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.But that wasn’t everything, because, although his garments looked spectacular, there was more to it. He pulled up in a Rams-themed car, too. The player’s Porsche Taycan was wrapped in the team’s colors, and it matched his mariachi outfit to perfection.Ramsey’s only known car so far was a Chevrolet pickup truck. With an estimated net worth of $5 million, the player seems to have bought the Porsche recently. The electric sports car came with custom colors and rims.We can’t possibily estimate whether his Porsche is a 4S, a Turbo, or a Turbo S, all three of them being electric and featuring all-wheel drive, provided by two electric motors, one on each axle. The range depends on the capacity of the battery chosen by the customer.The Turbo S sits at the top of the lineup. It develops up to 761 horsepower, and a maximum torque of 774 lb-ft (1,050 Nm) and it can go from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.8, with a top speed of 162 mph (261 kph). Energy is stored in a 93.4Li-ion battery, that provides the sports electric with a range of 256 miles (412 km). All these performances make it the most expensive of the three variants, with a starting price of $185,000.This wasn’t the first time Ramsey arrived for a game in style. Over two years ago, the star showed up at a training session in an armored truck with “feel the boost,” written on it. You can check it out below, as he surely enjoys looking well as much as playing well.