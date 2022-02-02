Georgina Rodriguez Reveals Cristiano Ronaldo’s Garage in New Netflix Documentary

Georgina Rodriguez is now used to Cristiano Ronaldo’s lavish lifestyle, but the model shared in her new documentary how she used to get to work by bus and have the former Real Madrid star pick her up in a Bugatti. We also get a look at his supercar-crammed garage in the docu-series on Netflix, I Am Georgina.
In her new documentary on Netflix, 28-year-old model and influencer Georgina Rodriguez talks about how her life changed since she started dating superstar soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo. Although she insists that their personal life is as normal as any other family’s, there is a huge gap between normal and what they're living, which can only be filled by a $500 million net worth, like Cristiano Ronaldo has.
We’ve previously discussed the soccer player’s $20 million car collection, and we’ve seen the two private planes he owns. But Ronaldo seldom flaunts his wealth on social media, focusing to share pictures of himself training, or with his partner, Georgina, or their four children (they’re currently expecting twins).
Georgina Rodriguez’s documentary premiered on Netflix in late January, and she tells the story of how she used to sell luxury items (she worked at a Gucci store), and ended up wearing them on the red carpet, and getting lost in Ronaldo’s mansion.
She recalled: “I’d get there on the bus and leave in a Bugatti,” although she didn’t specify which one. Last year, Ronaldo reportedly purchased a one-out-of-ten Bugatti Centodieci.
During the Netflix docu-series, we got a look around the couple’s $6.7 million pad in Madrid, and a look at their garage. We could see a Bugatti Chiron, a Ferrari 599 GTO, a McLaren Senna, a couple of Rolls-Royces, (a Phantom Drophead and a Cullinan), a Bugatti Veyron, a white Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, an orange McLaren MP4-12C, a Lamborghini Aventador, and a Mercedes-AMG G 63 Brabus, which was a present from Georgina. There's also a silver Ferrari, a Mercedes-AMG GLE 63, and another Mercedes for everyday use.
While his garage is immense and hosts a lot of vehicles, these shown aren't the only ones Ronaldo owns. The Manchester United star has since added a Bentley Flying Spur, a Ferrari Monza SP2, a Lamborghini Urus, and Aston Martin DBX, among others.
We’ve previously discussed the soccer player’s $20 million car collection, and we’ve seen the two private planes he owns. But Ronaldo seldom flaunts his wealth on social media, focusing to share pictures of himself training, or with his partner, Georgina, or their four children (they’re currently expecting twins).
Georgina Rodriguez’s documentary premiered on Netflix in late January, and she tells the story of how she used to sell luxury items (she worked at a Gucci store), and ended up wearing them on the red carpet, and getting lost in Ronaldo’s mansion.
She recalled: “I’d get there on the bus and leave in a Bugatti,” although she didn’t specify which one. Last year, Ronaldo reportedly purchased a one-out-of-ten Bugatti Centodieci.
During the Netflix docu-series, we got a look around the couple’s $6.7 million pad in Madrid, and a look at their garage. We could see a Bugatti Chiron, a Ferrari 599 GTO, a McLaren Senna, a couple of Rolls-Royces, (a Phantom Drophead and a Cullinan), a Bugatti Veyron, a white Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, an orange McLaren MP4-12C, a Lamborghini Aventador, and a Mercedes-AMG G 63 Brabus, which was a present from Georgina. There's also a silver Ferrari, a Mercedes-AMG GLE 63, and another Mercedes for everyday use.
While his garage is immense and hosts a lot of vehicles, these shown aren't the only ones Ronaldo owns. The Manchester United star has since added a Bentley Flying Spur, a Ferrari Monza SP2, a Lamborghini Urus, and Aston Martin DBX, among others.