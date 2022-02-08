$14 Million Gold-Plated Rolls-Royce Silver Spur II Remains World’s Priciest Royal Car

On February 6, 2022, the United Kingdom (and not only) celebrated Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, meaning 70 years on the throne. Such a long reign is a first in the history of the British monarchy and it brought increased attention to a lot of stuff related to it, including the Queen’s prized Bentley State Limousines.
Only two of them exist in the world and both are still with the Queen, with an estimated price tag of $13.5 million each. This makes them incredibly valuable but, as Select Car Leasing points out, it does not make them the most expensive royal cars in the world. That title still belongs to the bonkers Rolls-Royce Silver Spur II decked in 24-karat gold, owned by the Sultan of Brunei.
According to research conducted by Select Car Leasing, the Sultan’s Rolls-Royce is the most expensive royal car in the world, thanks to its estimated price tag of $14 million. Of course, no one knows exactly how much the custom Silver Spur II cost because we’re talking here about one of the last absolute monarchs left in the world. It’s not like he’ll do press interviews to talk about it and take enthusiasts through the customization process.
Aside from a single photo and blurry videos of the car, and the detail that the Sultan had it commissioned for his wedding day (which of the three is not specified), asking that it be decked in 24-karat gold, not much is known about it. The photos available do show the sheer outrageousness of the project: in addition to the gold wrap, the Sultan had new wheel covers made of gold, and fringe-like decorations on the body, also made of gold. The groom and bride didn’t sit inside like (rich) peasants, but in a special canopied section over where the trunk should have been, so they could be seen and admired properly.
If one image were to be added in the dictionary under “opulence,” this would probably be it.
Then again, this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. The Sultan, who reigns under the title Hassanal Bolkiah ibni Omar Ali Saifuddien III (real name: Kebawah Duli Yang Maha Mulia Paduka Seri Baginda Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan dan Yang Di-Pertuan Negara Brunei Darussalam) is a two-time Guinness record holder for his cars only. He is both the owner of the world’s largest private car collection, with his 7,000+-vehicle fleet, and the owner of the world’s largest Rolls-Royce private collection, which counts over 600 vehicles, including the gold Silver Spur II.
The Sultan is no stranger to gold-plated cars, but he also owns very rare classics, concept vehicles, or even models specifically for himself and his family, like the Bentley Dominator.
