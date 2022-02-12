Bet You Can't Guess the Tuner Behind This Beautiful Ferrari F8 Tributo

Thus, we’ll move on to detail the things that make it more special than the stock version by starting with the tuner responsible for the build. So, think you can guess it? Unless you said Mansory, you were wrong because it is actually the company that gave us monstrosities like the heavily modified Ford GT and plain ugly Bugatti Chiron that has made this Italian supercar even prettier.
Officially dubbed the Mansory F8XX, it is not that new, to begin with, because we first found it almost a year ago. Back then, however, instead of the beautiful base finish that this one wears, it had a flashier green shade, decorated by the same gold accents. Truth be told, it looked kind of kitschy, but not anymore, as all it took to help it achieve bedroom poster status was a good old repaint and literally nothing else.
A quick side-by-side comparison with the stock F8 Tributo reveals that it has an aggressive body kit. This comprises the bigger chin spoiler with side flaps, all sorts of winglets added to the bumper, and bad-boy trim above and next to the headlights. The bulky side skirt attachments follow the same design lines, and so do the side mirror casings, and intake trims that feed air to the punchy unit mounted behind the seats.
Mansory has also modified the rear bumper and has given it a new diffuser, with cutouts for the quad exhaust pipes and a third F1-like brake light in the middle. A two-piece wing is another defining feature of the car, together with the added rear window trim. Last but not least, a set of V-spoke golden alloys contributes to the revised stance of this Italian stallion.
However, every now and then, they do tweak the oily bits too, and they have done the same for the F8 Tributo, or the F8XX as they'd rather have us refer to it.
As a result, it now has 868 hp (880 ps / 647 kW) and 708 lb-ft (960 Nm) of torque on tap, with the extra oomph being achieved by modifying the ECU and installing a new exhaust system. From 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), the supercar needs 2.6 seconds, Mansory claims, and it can keep pushing up to 220 mph (354 kph).
To better understand what this means, we will remind you that the stock F8 Tributo’s twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 engine is capable of pushing out 710 hp (720 ps / 530 kW) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm). This rockets it to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.9 seconds, and up to 211 mph (340 kph), should the driver be brave enough, and find a road where they are legally allowed to hit such speeds.
One might be tempted to think that for the right sum, they could contact Mansory and buy this Ferrari. However, they did not have any cars listed for grabs on their official website at the time of writing. So, if you really want to see one in your garage, then you should reach out to them, as it is likely that you will have to supply your own F8 Tributo to have them turn it into the F8XX.
