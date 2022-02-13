Toyota GR Yaris Drag Races Celica GT-Four, RAV4 Comes Out to Play

If you're aiming to buy a new sports car, you might not consider something that's powered by an engine with fewer than 4 cylinders. A V12 sounds nice, but those are expensive, to say the least. A V8 or a turbocharged six-cylinder might be your second choice. But these days, a car like the Toyota GR Yaris can be a lot of fun, even though it's powered by a 1.6-liter, 3 cylinder engine.

