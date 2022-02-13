Super Rare 1971 Dodge Hemi Super Bee Drag Races 1972 Buick GSX, There's No Contest

Introduced in 1968 as Dodge's low-priced muscle car and an alternative to the popular Plymouth Rod Runner, the Super Bee remained in production as a stand-alone model until 1970. In 1971, Dodge turned the Super Bee into a trim level of the Charger.
That was the final year for the iconic nameplate during the golden muscle car era, but the Super Bee went out with a bang. Mostly because it was the cheapest way to get a Hemi-powered Dodge. However, people didn't rush to stuff a Hemi in the entry-level Super Bee.
With most customers throwing money at the full-blown R/T, Dodge sold only 22 Hemi-equipped Super Bees in 1971. And the one you see here is one of only nine cars equipped with a four-speed manual. Yup, it's not the kind of car you'll see too often at the drag strip.
Built during the Hemi's last year on the market, the Super Bee packed a 10.28:1 compression ratio and delivered a whopping 425 horsepower and 490 pound-feet (664 Nm) of torque. It also came with a set of 4.30 rear gears, which are perfect for quarter-mile fun. What's more, the Super Bee wasn't awfully heavy given the 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) V8, tipping the scales at just under 4,000 pounds (1,814 kg).
In the other lane, we have yet another rare muscle car from the era. As you might have already guessed based on the gold color and the black stripe package, it's a Buick GSX Stage 1. Yes, it's the one that comes with the massive 455-cubic-inch (7.5-liter) V8 under the hood.
On the flip side, this Buick hails from 1972, when compression ratios went down, as did horsepower and torque rating. Buick rolled out the 455 with an 8.5:1 ratio, which saw performance figures slip down to 270 horses and 390 pound-feet (529 Nm) of twist.
But while it may seem like the GSX is way behind the Super Bee on paper, do keep in mind that Detroit companies, Buick included, started using net figures in 1972. An approximate conversion from gross to net puts the Super Bee's 426 Hemi in the 340-horsepower and 390-pound-foot ballpark, so they're not that far apart.
The GSX also packs a three-speed auto, which should enable it to sprint off the line rather quickly, despite the 3.90 rear gears and a 250-pound (113-kg) weight disadvantage compared to the Mopar.
Before we move on to the race, you should know that the 1972 GSX Stage 1 is also a very rare breed. Because Buick did not release any promotional material for the car that year, dealers moved only 44 GSXs. And only 22 of them had the Stage 1 package and the automatic gearbox.
Both cars were impressively quick for their respective model years, but the Charger Super Bee proves quicker in this Pure Stock Muscle Car Drag Race encounter.
The first race sees the Super Bee cross the finish line after 12.5 seconds, followed by the GSX with a 12.62-click ET. The Buick is off to a better start in the second race, but the Charger puts that Hemi to good use and wins again, this time around with a 12.32-second ET. The GSX remains consistent at 12.6 hits.
Hit the play button below to watch the drama unfold. This footage was taken at the 27th Annual Pure Stock Muscle Car Drag Race in September 2021. And chances are you won't see these muscle cars come together anywhere else.
