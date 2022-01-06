Rare 1970 Buick GSX Spent 34 Years in a Basement, Now It's a Stunning Classic

When talking about classic muscle cars, we usually think about the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro, and Plymouth Barracuda. We tend to overlook the Buick GSX, a short-lived but extremely cool version of the Gran Sport. This Saturn Yellow survivor is proof that the GSX deserves more attention than it usually gets.
Introduced for the 1970 model year, the GSX was based on the Gran Sport 455. A performance, handling, and appearance package, the GSX turned the Gran Sport into a competitor for GM's hottest muscle cars, including the Pontiac GTO Judge, Oldsmobile 442 W-30, and the Chevrolet Chevelle SS.
What made it special beyond the go-fast stripe and the rear spoiler? Well, the 455-cubic-inch (7.5-liter) engine was about 150 pounds (68 kg) lighter than Chevrolet's 454-cubic-inch and Chrysler's 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi, giving the GSX an advantage in the power-to-weight and weight distribution departments.
The 455 V8 wasn't the most powerful performance engine out there at 350 horsepower in standard trim and 360 horses with the Stage 1 option, but it delivered significantly more torque at 510 pound-feet (691 Nm).
And here's a fun fact: Buick's 455 V8 remained the engine with the highest torque output of any American powerplant for 33 years, until it was surpassed by the Dodge Viper's V10 in 2003.
Torque and special features aside, the Buick GSX is also one of the rarest muscle cars from the golden era. Because GM sold only 678 units in 1970. Buick delivered an additional 168 cars in 1971 and 1972, but the GSX package had become an option on any Gran Sport after 1970.
As a result, you won't see many of them on public roads. While some got lost on the way, the ones that survived are spending their retirement in heated garages. This yellow GSX, for instance, spent no fewer than 34 years in a basement. But it's still alive and kicking, showcasing its restored exterior and cars and coffee events.
But don't let the fact that the Saturn Yellow paint is not original put you off. This GSX is as original as they get otherwise. Sure, the 455 V8 under the hood is not the mill that came with this Buick from the factory, but the owner still has the original block.
What's it doing in storage? Well, the owner says he removed it a while back in fears that he might blow it while using the muscle car as a daily driver. I guess that's one way to preserve a rare classic. When it's time to sell and get the big bucks, the original 455 will surely find its way back under the hood.
But we're not here to discuss market values, but take a close look at a fantastic survivor that will turn heads at any Concours d'Elegance. Hit the play button below to check this rare GSX out.
