Nitrous Chevy S-10 Loses Traction, Hits Tesla Model S Plaid During Drag Race

Drag races don’t always end with both vehicles crossing the finish line, as every now and then, the unimaginable happens, and body parts start flying in the air, just like they did two days ago, during a straight-line battle between a Chevrolet S-10 and a Tesla Model S Plaid.
The two cars met at the Showtime Speedway in Florida, on February 9, for what should have been the deciding round, subsequent to their battle dating back to mid-December. Everything looked good at first, as both of them warmed up their tires, and lined up at the start line.
When the lights turned green, they took off like bullets, with the nitrous-infused truck being close to pulling a wheelie. Despite losing precious time, the pickup looked like it was going to win, as the gap was so big that it made the Tesla driver say “he red lit.” Whether his opponent did so or not doesn’t really matter anymore, as not long after launch, the Chevy can be seen losing traction all of a sudden.
What happened next can only be described as a bad dream for both drivers, as the S-10 left its lane, heading straight towards the Model S Plaid. An action camera strapped to the body of the latter shows the moment of impact, as the S-10 almost T-boned it. Fortunately, by then, the electric super sedan managed to overtake it, and a quick look in the rearview mirror revealed that the truck violently hit the guardrail behind it.
The emergency responders arrived at the scene moments later, and luckily, everyone involved managed to walk away. As for the damages, the Tesla is going to need some body work, whereas the Chevy will require a lot of TLC in order to be brought back to its initial shine.
When the lights turned green, they took off like bullets, with the nitrous-infused truck being close to pulling a wheelie. Despite losing precious time, the pickup looked like it was going to win, as the gap was so big that it made the Tesla driver say “he red lit.” Whether his opponent did so or not doesn’t really matter anymore, as not long after launch, the Chevy can be seen losing traction all of a sudden.
What happened next can only be described as a bad dream for both drivers, as the S-10 left its lane, heading straight towards the Model S Plaid. An action camera strapped to the body of the latter shows the moment of impact, as the S-10 almost T-boned it. Fortunately, by then, the electric super sedan managed to overtake it, and a quick look in the rearview mirror revealed that the truck violently hit the guardrail behind it.
The emergency responders arrived at the scene moments later, and luckily, everyone involved managed to walk away. As for the damages, the Tesla is going to need some body work, whereas the Chevy will require a lot of TLC in order to be brought back to its initial shine.