Restored 1969 Dodge Super Bee Had Its Original 383 Magnum Replaced by a 426 HEMI

Produced from 1968 through 1971 on the B-body platform of the Road Runner and Charger, the Super Bee holds a special place in the brotherhood of classic muscle cars. Based on the mid-sized Coronet and introduced at the 1968 Detroit Auto Show, the killer bee was offered with a total of three V8 options: 383 Magnum, 440 Six Pack, and 426 HEMI. 12 photos



A rotisserie-restored example that flaunts the HEMI specifications from the good ol’ days, chassis number WM21H9A166783 used to feature the lowly 383 Magnum when it was brand-spanking new. The 426 lump was professionally assembled by the peeps at Best Machine in Farmington, and the parts used can only be described as being the very best of the very best.



From the COMP Cams 822-16 High Energy hydraulic lifters to the nitrated hydraulic cam, Avon ProGear timing chain, Melling M63HV oil pump, cut-and-polish crankshaft, and NASCAR-proven Clevite bearings, you know this Super Bee means business. Other underhood highlights include the Diamond Racing pistons, 4.255 bore size, cut valve guides for performance seals, hardened exhaust seats, as well as the Total Seal plasma-moly rings.



Refinished in B5 Blue paintwork over a blue-and-black interior, this blast from the past stops on a dime thanks to Wilwood rotors and drums. Augmented with the period-correct HEMI K frame member, core support, leaf springs, and a brand-new Dana rear differential with Moser axles and 3.55 gearing, this fellow sweetens the deal with brand-new glass all around.



Although it's the most capricious powerplant of the aforementioned lineup, the street-going elephant engine pumps out 425 horsepower and 490 pound-feet (664 Nm) of torque. Coupled with a four-speed manual transmission featuring a beefy clutch, the 7.0-liter motor can accelerate the Super Bee to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 5.3 seconds. The quarter-mile run is over in 13.55 clicks at 105 miles per hour (169 kilometers per hour). GR Auto Gallery with 535 miles (861 kilometers) since completion, this 383-to-426 conversion is listed for $99,900. Considering that a numbers-matching 1969 Super Bee with the HEMI unit crossed the block for a cool $118,250 earlier this year, it surely isn't a bad price.

