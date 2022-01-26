Kevin Hart’s Custom 1969 Plymouth Road Runner Is a Savage Halloween Beast

Kevin Hart might be that funny guy you know from some comedy, but he’s a benchmark in standup, and a huge car aficionado in real life. His enviable collection includes a lot of muscle cars, but also very modern models like the Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spider or a Porsche Taycan. For his latest project, a 1969 Plymouth Road Runner, he collaborated again with Dave Salvaggio.
Salvaggio comes from an Italian family who has been involved in automotive design, racing, and engineering for decades, and his car building business can pride itself on a string of award-winning SEMA muscle cars. His builds even appeared in Hollywood movies, so it’s natural he would be the go-to guy for Kevin Hart.
As a car guy, the comedian knew exactly what his priorities were for this custom build, which includes a HEMI engine, custom carbon fiber pieces, and a simple, yet impactful exterior, which would pay tribute to the Mopar muscle of the late 1960s and, for some reason, Halloween.
Originally, Salvaggio Design started with a sound donor car, using 3D scanning to create a computer model before starting to build the custom frame. It worked with Detroit Speed & Engineering for its X-Gen 595 front suspension package, but the team's members built the roll cage, the removable floors, radiator support, wheel tubs, trunk, and custom firewall.
Since the engine had great importance for Kevin Hart, they fitted a 7.0-liter supercharged HEMI V8, which, mated to a Tremec 6060 six-speed manual transmission, delivers 940 horsepower. The mighty powerplant comes with "Winberg crank, CP pistons, Boostline rods, ARP hardware, Dodge Demon camshaft, ported Demon heads, Holley Dominator EFI fuel injection, and a Magnaflow exhaust," and is crowned by a Whipple supercharger. To keep the engine cool with the L.A. traffic and heat, it also has a Power Cool radiator with SPAL fans, while the interior has air conditioning from Vintage Air.
The hood comes with styling cues from the Road Runner’s A12 race package, and it’s painted with multiple coats of black paint, in a high gloss finish. The driver’s mirror has also received a makeover, with a brushed nickel finish and Halloween orange accents. It comes with a set of three-piece billet hub caps that conceal the HRE wheels, sized 18 x 10” in the front, and 20 x 12” in the rear, and designed to look like the traditional steel rims. They're fitted with Michelin tires, and the brakes are from Brembo, with lightweight six-piston calipers at the front and and four-piston calipers at the rear.
For the interior, Kevin Hart’s Plymouth Road Runner continues the same intended theme, combining the pitch-black dark with Halloween orange accents throughout. Salvaggio’s company worked with Gabe’s Custom Interiors, and the result can be seen in the form of perforated and splattered leather for the front seats, custom rear seats, headliner, and door panels, all stitched with orange thread. The gauges were airbrushed by Randy Russell, and they have little easter eggs that hint at the slasher name Kevin gave his Road Runner, "Michael Myers."
If you think that’s all, with the remaining splatter leather pieces the design company created a special custom pair of Nike Air Max 90 shoes, belt, and wallet for Kevin to match with the car whenever he gets behind the wheel. And it doesn’t get more exclusive than this.
