Lamborghini Huracan STO Drag Races Aventador SVJ in All-Motor Showdown

Turbocharging is now a common theme in the supercar world. Slowly but steadily, hybridization is also making its presence felt. Despite this ever-changing automotive landscape, Lamborghini still believes in NA mills.
The following video pits two raging bulls with free-breathing engines, the motorsport-infused Huracan STO and the Nordschleife-slaying Aventador SVJ. The latter once was the fastest series-production car at the Nurburgring thanks to a blistering lap time of 6:44 over 20.6 kilometers (12.8 miles).
Priced at $327,838 in the United States, the Super Trofeo Omologata cranks out 631 horsepower and 417 pound-feet (565 Nm) of torque at 6,500 revolutions per minute. Capable of redlining to a satisfying 8,500 rpm, this aggressive-looking machine combines rear-wheel drive with a fast-shifting DCT compared to all-paw drive and an automated manual for the SVJ.
Tipping the scales at 1,339 kilograms (2,952 pounds), the STO is quite a bit lighter than the Super Veloce Jota. The more expensive sibling weighs 1,525 kilograms (3,362 pounds), belts out 759 ponies, and further boasts 531 pound-feet (720 Nm) at 6,750 revolutions per minute. It sure needs a few more revs to deliver peak torque, but on the other hand, the Aventador’s large-displacement powerplant is much obliged to rev until 8,700 rpm.
An excellent machine in many respects, the SVJ and every other variant of the Aventador leave much to be desired in terms of cog swapping. The automated manual that Lamborghini calls the ISR isn’t particularly nice in regular driving scenarios, especially when you’re snailing in slow-moving traffic. On the other hand, we shouldn’t forget DCTs weren’t particularly bulletproof when the Aventador was publicly launched in February 2011 at the Geneva Motor Show. The independent shifting rod transmission was the perfect compromise for two other reasons: weight and packaging.
That said, can the grandmaster teach the very promising pupil a lesson in all-motor excellence? The answer to that question is hell yes! Despite less-than-ideal conditions for a drag race, the SVJ ran the quarter mile in 10.9 seconds while the STO crossed the line in 11.1 seconds. The roll race is the Aventador’s as well, yet the lighter Huracan wins the braking test.
