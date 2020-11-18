Lamborghini Has Instilled Squadra Corse's Soul Into the $328k Huracan STO

We are still waiting for Lamborghini Squadra Corse to melt away the mystery behind its social media teaser of an open-top sibling to the track-exclusive Essenza SCV12, and here we have the Sant'Agata Bolognese manufacturer perform a little reverse engineering on its motorsport division's other assets. The Huracán Super Trofeo EVO and GT3 EVO racers to brew up their new Huracán STO – aka the Super Trofeo Omologata.
This means we’re dealing with the street-homologated supercar version of the Super Trofeo and GT3 track monsters, with Lamborghini – as always – pushing the envelope even further into innovation territory and bringing a bespoke lightweight solution to the table, along with enhanced aerodynamics, and exhilarating driver-oriented performance into... an RWD package.
That’s right, the Huracán STO comes with the timeless V10 packing the same 640 ps (630 hp) as the Performante and EVO but sends all ponies along with the maximum torque of 565 Nm (417 lb. ft.) towards the rear wheels only, just like in the case of the base Huracán RWD.
As such, performance is remarkably close to the Performante and regular EVO, not the RWD version: 62 mph (100 kph) in exactly three seconds (rather than 3.3s), 200 kph (124 mph) in nine seconds flat, along with a braking efficiency of 30 meters (98 feet) for the 100 kph to zero benchmark.
On the other hand, because it’s a car designed to corner hard just like its track siblings, the STO has a lower top speed of “just” 310 kph (193 mph).
So, what else is there? Lamborghini touts a power to weight ratio of 2.09 kg/hp thanks to its latest weight-saving decisions (20% lighter windscreen, for example), which brought down the dry weight to 1,339 kg (2,952 lbs.), or 43 kg (95 lbs.) less than Lambo’s Huracán Performante.
The magnesium wheels look exactly right on the tweaked STO, which also comes with an increased wheel track, uprated suspension and anti-roll bar settings, a racy feel for the engine response, as well as increased gear change speeds.
Lamborghini doesn’t forget about the MagneRide 2.0, the rear-wheel steering, or the feel of said steering setup either, all for bringing the “confirmation that races are won in corners rather than on straights.”
Of course, prices are also a match for the deliveries programmed next spring, but if it’s any consolation we can tell you that for 249,412 euros in Europe and $327,838 in the U.S., the Italian company has also added three new driving modes: STO, Trofeo, and Pioggia...
