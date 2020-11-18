Lamborghini Has Instilled Squadra Corse's Soul Into the $328k Huracan STO

We are still waiting for Lamborghini Squadra Corse to melt away the mystery behind its social media teaser of an open-top sibling to the track-exclusive Essenza SCV12, and here we have the Sant'Agata Bolognese manufacturer perform a little reverse engineering on its motorsport division's other assets. The Huracán Super Trofeo EVO and GT3 EVO racers to brew up their new Huracán STO – aka the Super Trofeo Omologata.

28 photos