Businessman Obtains Ultra-Rare One-of-One Grigio Antares Lamborghini Murcielago SV

Let’s slow things down a bit. Twenty-one years ago, the Murcielago succeeded the Diablo, opening a new chapter in supercar history for Lamborghini. Unlike the Diablo, the Murcielago was more aerodynamic, civilized, and had a more functional build.The SV LP-670 produced between 2009 and 2010 was the final hurrah for the Murcielago, and with it came 670, which is 30 HP more than the standard variant. The SuperVeloce (SV) is the best of the best when it comes to the Lamborghini Murcielago.The Murcielago SV might be quick , but we can’t help point out a few design features that make it unique. It still comes with the iconic scissor doors, and to further bolster functionality, it has engine-cooling vents that open and close and the hard-to-miss single oil-cooling aperture on the driver’s side.Randy of Savage Garage just took delivery of not just any SuperVeloce, but an ultra-rare Grigio Antares Lamborghini Murcielago SV. It’s number 095/350 on the SV register and comes with an e-gear trasnmission (bummer). The new owner isn’t too happy about that either and is considering a manual swap - but it’ll be suicide to do mods on a Lambo as unique as his.According to Randy, getting a manual version is expensive and almost impossible, as Lamborghini only made six of them. One got totaled, leaving five left.Randy still straight-piped his SV and plans to do more mods on the exhaust. Other than that, he’s keeping it stock and enjoying it as is.