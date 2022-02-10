Businessman Obtains Ultra-Rare One-of-One Grigio Antares Lamborghini Murcielago SV

In the world of supercars, the Lamborghini is the only car that’ll make you fish your phone out of your pocket and snap a picture regardless of the year. It’s that kind of sorcery that keeps the raging bull alive more than half a century after they decided to stop investing so much in tractors and focused on feeding us speed. The Murcielago provides the same compelling power. Slap an SV badge on it, and it will be the best 3.2-seconds of your life from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph).
Let’s slow things down a bit. Twenty-one years ago, the Murcielago succeeded the Diablo, opening a new chapter in supercar history for Lamborghini. Unlike the Diablo, the Murcielago was more aerodynamic, civilized, and had a more functional build.
The SV LP-670 produced between 2009 and 2010 was the final hurrah for the Murcielago, and with it came 670 HP, which is 30 HP more than the standard variant. The SuperVeloce (SV) is the best of the best when it comes to the Lamborghini Murcielago.
The Murcielago SV might be quick, but we can’t help point out a few design features that make it unique. It still comes with the iconic scissor doors, and to further bolster functionality, it has engine-cooling vents that open and close and the hard-to-miss single oil-cooling aperture on the driver’s side.
Randy of Savage Garage just took delivery of not just any SuperVeloce, but an ultra-rare Grigio Antares Lamborghini Murcielago SV. It’s number 095/350 on the SV register and comes with an e-gear trasnmission (bummer). The new owner isn’t too happy about that either and is considering a manual swap - but it’ll be suicide to do mods on a Lambo as unique as his.
According to Randy, getting a manual version is expensive and almost impossible, as Lamborghini only made six of them. One got totaled, leaving five left.
Randy still straight-piped his SV and plans to do more mods on the exhaust. Other than that, he’s keeping it stock and enjoying it as is.
The SV LP-670 produced between 2009 and 2010 was the final hurrah for the Murcielago, and with it came 670 HP, which is 30 HP more than the standard variant. The SuperVeloce (SV) is the best of the best when it comes to the Lamborghini Murcielago.
The Murcielago SV might be quick, but we can’t help point out a few design features that make it unique. It still comes with the iconic scissor doors, and to further bolster functionality, it has engine-cooling vents that open and close and the hard-to-miss single oil-cooling aperture on the driver’s side.
Randy of Savage Garage just took delivery of not just any SuperVeloce, but an ultra-rare Grigio Antares Lamborghini Murcielago SV. It’s number 095/350 on the SV register and comes with an e-gear trasnmission (bummer). The new owner isn’t too happy about that either and is considering a manual swap - but it’ll be suicide to do mods on a Lambo as unique as his.
According to Randy, getting a manual version is expensive and almost impossible, as Lamborghini only made six of them. One got totaled, leaving five left.
Randy still straight-piped his SV and plans to do more mods on the exhaust. Other than that, he’s keeping it stock and enjoying it as is.