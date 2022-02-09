Millionaires Better Not See This Lamborghini Aventador, or They Might Start a New Trend

It may be completely sold out, but production of the Lamborghini Aventador continues, and with it, so does the pre-delivery testing of each supercar.
No eyebrow-raiser so far, until you catch a glimpse of this particular Aventador Ultimate, which was spotted leaving the Sant’Agata Bolognese facility, hitting the roads nearby to make sure that everything functions accordingly.
Finished in white, and adorned by the Italian flag colors, the supercar, limited to 350 copies, which rocks a naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter V12, rated at 769 hp, rocketing it to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.8 seconds, and up to 221 mph (355 kph), still had its wheel covers on when it left the site. These protect the alloys during transport and are completely removed before driving, especially in the open.
However, probably eager to get the job done as fast as possible, the Lambo employees forgot to remove them. This made for a rather weird sight, especially by the time it went around the first corner, as the right front one looked ready to fly off. Makes you wonder what the test driver was paying attention to during what should’ve been the final testing of this example, as these parts likely produced all sorts of unnatural noises, doesn’t it?
All we can hope for is that those attention-seeking, deep-pocketed ‘enthusiasts’ (you know who we’re talking about, right?) don’t see this Aventador, otherwise they might start a new trend. Can you imagine what supercars would look like with steel wheels and hubcaps instead of the usual multi-spoke alloys made of the finest materials known to man? Sure you can, because we’ve seen renderings of such projects, and we have to admit that while they would turn heads, it wouldn’t be for the right reasons, especially as they were often accompanied by black plastic bumpers, side skirts, and other weird trim.
