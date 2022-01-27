10s Toyota GR Yaris Lays Down 519 WHP, Three-Cylinder Turbo Sounds Nasty

AMG

The G16E-GTS displaces 1.6 liters, direct and port fuel injection for maximum efficiency, and produces up to 268 horsepower. Torque is officially rated between 360 and 370 Nm, which is 266 to 273 pound-feet of twist.Produced by Getrag, the V-series intelligent manual transmission channels those resources with the help of a high-response coupling. The GR-Four system allows for a theoretical range of front/rear torque balance from 100:0 to 0:100. In Sport mode, torque balance shifts 70 percent to the rear axle.Based on the GA-B platform up front and GA-C platform out back, the GR Yaris also happens to be very tunable. Ebrahim Kanoo, for example, has modified his corner-carving machine into a strip-slaying demon that lays down 519 horsepower and 433 pound-feet (587 Nm) at all four wheels.Let those numbers sink in for a minute. The Coyote V8-engined Ford Mustang GT Fastback would blush in awe, and uber hatches such as the Mercedes-A 45 S 4Matic+ would be certainly impressed as well.The latest YouTube upload by Kanoo shows the modified GR Yaris dip into the 10-second range still running street-legal tires, an incredible feat for a vehicle that still is entitled to wear a license plate. Kanoo’s best run ended in 10.98 seconds at 207.02 kilometers per hour (128.63 mph).“A world record that demonstrates the potential of this platform,” reads the video’s description. “Now it’s time to go to the drawing board and see what to do next.” A set of sticky drag radials out back would be a good starting point for the most badass Toyota GR Yaris out there. If possible, a drag racing-prepped automatic would be welcome as well.