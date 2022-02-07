2021 Toyota Venza Turn Signals May Fail, Recall Issued Stateside

Redesigned from the ground up in 2020 for the 2021 model year, the second-generation Venza crossover for the U.S. market is produced in the Land of the Rising Sun where build quality and quality control are held in high regard. Mistakes, however, can happen and will inevitably happen.
Last year, Toyota received a handful of reports from the Japanese market alleging dim or deactivated rear turn signals. The company’s thorough investigation revealed conductive materials being deposited on the LED socket circuit boards in the rear turn signal lamps. Toyota subsequently discovered that a large temperature difference (e.g., 11 degrees Celsius) between the ambient temperature and heat sink may create condensation.
After a handful of cycles, the condensation may redeposit conductive materials in the manner observed by Toyota in the JDM-spec Venza. The presence of these conditions may lead to a temporary dimming or deactivating of the rear turn signals. In other words, the hybrid-only crossover fails to comply with the NHTSA’s Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 108 for lamps, reflective devices, and all associated equipment.
Toyota also told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration something a little worrying in regard to U.S. models. “It was possible that vehicles may have experienced a dim/deactivated turn signal condition prior to sale,” which is a huge faux pas for any customer in the market for a Venza. Alas, the Japanese automaker will have to replace the LED bulbs for the rear turn signals with improved bulbs. The offending parts were produced by Japanese electric lights colossus Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.
Customers will be notified of the recall between March 19th and March 26th according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Also worthy of note, dealers were told to replace the rear turn signal lamp assemblies – if necessary – to fit with the improved bulbs.
Slotted right above the RAV4 and just below the Highlander, the Venza is currently available from $32,890 before taxes. All trim levels feature a 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain with 219 ponies on tap, an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission, plus electronic on-demand AWD.
