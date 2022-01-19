835-HP Rivian R1T Drag Races Ram TRX, the Tides Have Turned

In September of 2020, Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman were once again in the center of attention, with the new "Long Way Up" show. Riding on electric Harley-Davidson motorcycles, they covered 13 countries and 13,000 miles (20,921 km) in over 100 days. And they were closely followed by the production team in two Rivian prototypes.
We're talking about 11 episodes of awe-inspiring two-wheel adventures. And the moment I saw the Rivian truck, I was itching to see it going into production. The Irvine-based company started delivering to customers just a few months ago, and we're already seeing these trucks in action. The guys over at The Fast Lane Truck managed to get their hands on an R1T and did the same thing any truck enthusiast would have done.
They brought a Ram TRX to the playground to pitch it up against its new nemesis. And judging by the performance figures, the ICE truck might be facing the end of its reign. That's because the Rivian R1T has got four electric motors, with a combined 835 horsepower and 908 lb-ft (1,231 Nm) of torque. Of course, with this being an all-electric truck, it's quite heavy, sitting at around 6,800 lbs (3,100 kg).
At around 6,300 lbs (2,857 kg), the TRX has the weight advantage here, but that's about it. Its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 churns out 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft (884 Nm) of torque, and that means it's going to have a tough time keeping up with the R1T. The fact that the main straight on this track is quite a short one doesn't go in favor of the Ram either. We all know that EVs tend to be faster up until a certain point, so we will need to wait longer for a quarter-mile (402 meters) test.
But anyway, this is still going to be exciting to see. The Rivian takes control of the race from the very first moment, and it only takes a few seconds for it to leave the mighty Ram behind. The host of the show decides to fight fire with fire, so the TRX gets parked for a moment, while he brings out a Tesla Model Y Performance. This next run looks tighter than the previous one, but the Rivian still manages to come out on top, aside from going off the track towards the end.
