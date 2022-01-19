835-HP Rivian R1T Drag Races Ram TRX, the Tides Have Turned

In September of 2020, Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman were once again in the center of attention, with the new "Long Way Up" show. Riding on electric Harley-Davidson motorcycles, they covered 13 countries and 13,000 miles (20,921 km) in over 100 days. And they were closely followed by the production team in two Rivian prototypes.

13 photos