Rivian Trademarks Itself as a Bicycle Company, Is the EV Business That Hard?

Rivian has filed a trademark for building all sorts of electric bicycles, components, and accessories and this has got people puzzled. Is Rivian doing that badly? Not at all, despite some bad rep they got recently. It’s more like Rivian wanting to offer some neat accessories in the future and wants to build them themselves.
We know Rivian is in some rough waters right now, having missed the production targets while the company’s COO Rod Copes left the deck in December. But we are sure the American startup is doing just fine, production glitches aside. It certainly doesn’t need to abandon the EV business and build e-bikes instead, as the recent trademark might suggest.
Rivian filed a lengthy trademark with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in which they detail what kind of e-bikes and other two-wheeler stuff they might want to manufacture. The trademark filing mentions bicycles (both e-bikes and non-electric) and all other components that anyone might think of related to bikes. This suggests the company wants to build everything in-house, including accessories and spare parts, as well as bicycle carriers for vehicles.
And there we are, solving the e-bike mystery, as we remembered Rivian also filed a patent for a cool “bicycle carrier” that attaches to the R1T’s tailgate. It was called the “Integrated Tailgate Cargo System for Automotive Vehicle(s)” and was imagined as a solution to other bicycle carriers blocking access to the cargo space.
Just like Tesla, Rivian seems to want everything integrated at its production facilities, and so it’s not unusual to become an e-bike producer. This gives them tight control over what accessories are offered for their cars and how well they fit and function.
Speaking of accessories, we’ve all marveled at the Rivian Camp Kitchen tucked away in the ingeniously flexible Gear Tunnel of the R1T. It’s a fully functional modular kitchen with a 30-piece kitchen set. Or the Field kit designed to perfectly fit the passenger door’s bin. This is the kind of integration Rivian is after, and we’re dying to see how the future e-bike will look and integrate with the cars.
