Rivian Supplies Popular National Parks in the U.S. With Free-to-Use Waypoint EV Chargers

On a mission to promote a cleaner, more sustainable way of transportation, the non-profit organization Adopt a Charger is all about improving the infrastructure throughout the United States and encouraging the adoption of EVs. Its latest collaboration is with American carmaker Rivian, with the latter agreeing to supply the country’s most popular national parks with free chargers.
As per the new agreement, the American automaker will sponsor dozens of EV charging stations in some of the most scenic destinations in the U.S., such as the Yosemite National Park and the Golden Gate National Recreation Area (GGNRA), to name just a few.
The GGNRA, which consists of 82,000 acres of beautiful landscapes in the San Francisco Bay Area is already benefiting from 12 Rivian Waypoint chargers, while 13 of Yosemite’s charging stations have also been upgraded to Rivian’s Waypoints, at well-known locations such as the Ahwahnee hotel.
According to Adopt a Charger, the process of adding more EV chargers will continue throughout this entire year, with dozens of more stations being provided by next spring. Other locations are considered as well, such as the parking areas for Wawona and the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias.
Rivian’s Waypoints are Level 2 chargers that have a J1772 plug, making them compatible with other types of EVs. They add around 25 miles (40 km) of range per hour, with charging speeds depending on the site.
In addition to making the charging stations free to the public, the EV manufacturer also agreed to pay for the operation and maintenance costs of the equipment for the next 10 years.
Rivian’s plan is to install up to 10,000 chargers across the U.S. and Canada through 2023.
Adopt a Charger has a similar mission, aiming to accelerate EV adoption and enable zero-transmission travel. It also wants to encourage the interaction between EV-curious and EV owners, with the latter being the best salespeople, in the opinion of Kitty Adams Hoksbergen, CEO of the non-profit organization. So far, Adopt a Charger, which celebrates 10 years of activity this year, has helped install over 400 chargers in 10 states, including in 26 California state parks.
