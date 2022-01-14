Rivian's Second Plant in Georgia Will Be Huge, Plan Reveals Adventure Trail and Test Track

One month ago, Rivian announced they chose Georgia for their second plant, with plans to invest a whopping $5 billion and employ 7,500 people. This shows the huge scale Rivian plans for its future operations and we now have the plans to back that claim up.
The plans for the upcoming factory were leaked in the Rivian Forums and revealed the project’s gargantuan details. For starters, Rivian will build its second factory on a piece of land measuring 2,000-acre (8 square kilometers). The buildings themselves will add up to an incredible 20 million square feet (1.86 million square meters). To put this in perspective, you should note the existing Normal, IL factory will measure 4 million square feet (372,000 square meters) once the planned expansion is completed.
The plan shows multiple buildings for the factory, offices, and an R&D Center. It also reveals smaller buildings, including a training facility, a delivery center, and an event center. Of course, no car assembly plant is complete without a test track, so Rivian made sure the future plant includes one. As crazy as it may sound, the new Rivian facility will also offer a medical clinic, recreation facilities, restaurant, daycare, hotel, and a health club. Also, the vehicles built here will have to be charged before delivery, so 144 charging poles are planned on-site.
There’s also a so-called “Adventure Trail”, probably an off-road course to test the cars built in Georgia. The allocated real estate is even bigger than the one for the test track. It is only natural for a company that values the off-roading capabilities of its cars. We remember “adventure” is the keyword when it comes to R1S and R1T, both vehicles featuring unique niceties for those looking for an off-grid adventure.
Having such a huge investment before Rivian sorted out the production ramp at its first factory seems unwise. Even Elon Musk cautioned about the plans, but its tweet left Rivian unfazed. Nevertheless, Rivian showed they want to do things differently and maybe they have learned already from Tesla’s experience.
The plan shows multiple buildings for the factory, offices, and an R&D Center. It also reveals smaller buildings, including a training facility, a delivery center, and an event center. Of course, no car assembly plant is complete without a test track, so Rivian made sure the future plant includes one. As crazy as it may sound, the new Rivian facility will also offer a medical clinic, recreation facilities, restaurant, daycare, hotel, and a health club. Also, the vehicles built here will have to be charged before delivery, so 144 charging poles are planned on-site.
There’s also a so-called “Adventure Trail”, probably an off-road course to test the cars built in Georgia. The allocated real estate is even bigger than the one for the test track. It is only natural for a company that values the off-roading capabilities of its cars. We remember “adventure” is the keyword when it comes to R1S and R1T, both vehicles featuring unique niceties for those looking for an off-grid adventure.
Having such a huge investment before Rivian sorted out the production ramp at its first factory seems unwise. Even Elon Musk cautioned about the plans, but its tweet left Rivian unfazed. Nevertheless, Rivian showed they want to do things differently and maybe they have learned already from Tesla’s experience.