Official: Rivian’s Factory in Georgia Will Make 400,000 EVs By 2024

Approaching the end of the day, we felt that the information Associated Press obtained about Rivian’s Project Tera might not be confirmed. However, governor Brian P. Kemp did not let that happen. Georgia officially confirmed it would be Rivian’s new house with a plant that will get $5 billion in investments. 16 photos



That’s surprising. Bloomberg said Rivian had the goal to produce 300,000 per year. In that sense, it seemed that the new plant would just complement the production at Rivian’s current plant in Normal, Illinois. It currently has a capacity of 150,000 vehicles that Rivian plans to expand to 200,000 units by 2023. That will make the two plants deliver 600,000 EVs. It seems the plans have changed.



Rivian will definitely make new products in the new factory. The EV startup wants to have a factory in Europe, which would limit the number of countries that will receive the new vehicles made in Georgia.



On July 29, we told our readers Rivian trademarked six new names: R3T, R3S, R4T, R4S, R5T, and R5S. Apart from these names – probably slated for new pickup trucks and SUVs – Rivian had already filed R2A, R2C, R2R, R1A, R1V, and R2X. We have no idea what A, C, R, V, and X stand for.



Apart from vehicles, the new Rivian factory at the East Atlanta Megasite – about 30 miles east of Atlanta – will also produce batteries. It is not clear yet if Rivian will make them on its own – which seems more likely – or if it will deliver them in partnership with a major cell manufacturer.

Editor's note: The pictures in this article present the Normal plant. Rivian has disclosed no images of its plans for the new Georgia factory. The pictures in this article present the Normal plant. Rivian has disclosed no images of its plans for the new Georgia factory.

