Rivian Rolls Out First OTA Update to Customers, Looks Like the Kids Were Forgotten

Over the air (OTA) updates have become trivial these days and many carmakers already improve their cars remotely using this trick. The latest to the game is Rivian, and so their first customers were blessed this week with an OTA update. According to the feedback shared on forums, the update went smoothly, although the rear display no longer works.
Rivian is still new on the market, and their R1 line of cars only started deliveries last November. This means owners did not have the chance to experience an OTA update up until now. You see their excitement when they finally got one and we must say we are impressed this came in sooner than expected. It is not a big update by any means, but one meant to iron out some bugs here and there, just to make things smoother onboard the R1T and R1S.
And smoother they went, judging by the favorable comments on social media. Nobody reported bugs with the new update, except the rear display is locked for now. That was already covered in the release notes, though. The update procedure was documented by the user “Iwantatesla” in Rivian Forums, who also mentioned everything seems “much snappier” after the update. He also went on to praise his R1T as one of the best vehicles ever made, so I guess he should change his nickname to something like “notatesla”.
Back to the OTA update, the notice on the screen shows this should improve an R1 vehicle’s performance. Zooming in, we find the update covers things from Bluetooth connectivity to the improved Navigation app. Various user interface refinements were also on the menu, with smoother transitions between apps as well as improvements to the infotainment system’s performance. More importantly, the new update brings improved safety to the Driver+ suite, especially for the Highway Assist system.
We are happy to see Rivian taking time to squash the bugs in its cars’ software and even happier to see the updates bring tangible improvement to users, without botching other things. As for the nonfunctional rear display, some users pointed out it was already misbehaving before. Perhaps Rivian decided to switch it off until they figure out what to do, but they promise to fix it for the next OTA update.
