1961 Cadillac Coupe DeVille Junkyard Find Looks Awful, 390 V8 Refuses to Die

More on this:

1 Someone Paid Serious Money for This 1959 Cadillac Series 62-Style Sofa

2 Cadillac DeVille Wants to Make the Wagon Great Again, Does It Have Your Support?

3 1983 Cadillac Coupe DeVille Barn Find Spent Almost 20 Years Locked Up

4 Shaved 1970 Cadillac Coupe DeVille Is the Black Nightmare in the Rearview Mirror

5 This 1972 Cadillac Is a Survivor That’s Incredibly Cheap