Twin-Turbo Caddy CTS-V Drags Mustang, Civic, Tesla, Hellcat, and Destroys All

Picture-perfect does not exist in the automotive world but the aftermarket realm has often demonstrated that GM’s premium arm Cadillac almost achieved that with the former CTS-V line. Even when faced with EV adversity, not just ICE struggles.
No need to take our word for granted because the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has again prepared a cool excerpt that shows what wonderful 1/4-mile things can be done with a CTS-V sedan. One that cannot be mistaken for a sleeper, due to a few tricks and treats.
Those can be seen clearly from the 1:07 mark during a brief walkaround where the second-generation CTS-V four-door exposes some of the goodies, such as the beefy competition tires or the carbon fiber hood that was cut into to make way for the blue monster residing inside the engine bay. There, a twin-turbo assembly makes sure this beast can duke it out with the heavyweights.
After all, its owner registered the Caddy into the latter class at Street Car Takeover, and the initial quarter-mile skirmishes – an 8.5s solo and a 9.68s pass against a 10.86s Ford Mustang – put everything into the proper perspective. Then, the video embedded below (and uploaded on May 9th, 2022), featuring excerpts from Rockingham Dragway (North Carolina) or Maryland International Raceway, got to the real action at SCT before showing off a bonus from World Cup Finals 2021 – including a massive Civic-beating wheelie!
Alas, before we get to that (from the 2:50 mark), there’s still plenty of time for an ICE vs. EV skirmish at the 1:45 mark when the creamy Caddy met with an unsuspecting Tesla Model 3. Not every battery-powered model is a hypercar, though, as the results showed: 8.51s for the CTS-V and a shameful 11.5s for the zero-emission rival.
Last, but not least, we get to see the class finals at SCT, where the CTS-V duked it out with a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and nailed a very cool 8.37s run against the Mopar’s 9.1s pass.
