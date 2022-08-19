Widebody Toyota Supra Black Edition V8 Restomod Looks Awesome. Sadly, It's CGI

Feeling tired already by the incredible storm of Dodge-related muscle car turmoil and the adjacent virtual automotive artist creations? No worries, there is a black JDM pill to at least get rid of that CGI fatigue.
In a noticeably short period, we have seen about everything related to virtual Dodges – from reinvented sedans to Hornet hot hatchbacks, and above all, lots of Charger Daytona SRT Concept transformations. The latter went back to its classic muscle car looks, morphed as a four-door sedan, got Hellcat V8-swapped, and also underwent an inaugural widebody custom treatment, among many others (like a Magnum revival).
So, one could say that pixel masters have become rightfully obsessed with what Dodge has to say about the automotive world, these days. But there are some oases of CGI sports car joy or SUV fondness to be found, here and there. One stunningly crazy yet subliminally wonderful example comes from the reel of Walter Kim, the virtual artist better known for his digital Gundam concepts and as walter_kim_213 on social media.
A few days ago (of course, we also have the tamer white version embedded third below), the designer of the Japan-made Porsche body kits sold under the label OrangeFlame and also the CGI brush of renowned aftermarket outlet RDB LA decided to take a stunningly wild swing at an A70 restomod. Now dressed up in a menacingly dark attire thanks to the CGI “Black Edition,” it certainly provides an interesting JDM contrast against the recent Charger Daytona SRT Concept background.
And this was imagined through and through, complete with a thoroughly slammed atmosphere, a subtle yet obvious widebody aerodynamic kit, door exhausts, a pushrod suspension setup, plus a bonkers engine swap. So, to make the “early 2000’s era JGTC and Group 5, aka Bosozoku” inspiration proud, this creation would scream its TRD 3UZ-FE V8 heart at the entire world, if ever real.
