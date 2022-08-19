VW ID. Cargo Makes a Buzz in the UK As It Finally Opens for Order

Having disclosed the pricing and specifications last month, Volkswagen has now officially opened the order books for the ID. Buzz Cargo in the United Kingdom, and the celebrate it, they have announced “compelling finance offers.”
Monthly payments start from £479 (equal to $575 at the current exchange rates), on a 35-month contract, with a £2,874 ($3,450) initial rental. Moreover, customers are said to be eligible for a free wall box, and they will get a £100 ($120) We Charge voucher too, if they finance it through Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Financial Services.
Those who’d rather go out and buy it are looking at a recommended retail price of £38,125 ($45,762), excluding tax, for the base Commerce version of the zero-emission light commercial vehicle. It gets standard LED headlights, parking sensors at both ends, three front seats with heating for the driver, 10-inch infotainment system with smartphone integration, and several USB-C ports.
For the better-equipped Commerce Plus variant of the ID. Buzz Cargo, Volkswagen is asking a minimum of £42,375 ($50,863). Choosing this model will get you additional gear, including a more advanced infotainment system, heated windscreen, keyless entry, reversing camera, leatherette-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, parking assist, travel assist, side assist, lane assist, and emergency assist.
Built on the MEB platform, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo can accommodate two Euro pallets loaded sideways, the automaker says, and it has an overall volume of up to 3.9 cubic meters (137.7 cu-ft). The towing capacity is rated at 1,000 kg (2,205 lbs).
Power is supplied by a single electric motor that generates 204 ps (201 hp / 150 kW) in both trim levels of the ID. Buzz Cargo. The 77 kWh (net capacity) battery pack is what supplies the juice to the motor, and once filled with electrons, it will enable a driving range of up to 256 miles (412 km).
