The Base Volkswagen ID. Buzz Costs Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4Matic Money in the UK

In production since June 2022, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz isn’t particularly affordable. Over in the United Kingdom, the order banks have opened for a grand total of three grades, of which the base trim level costs £57,115. By comparison, the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4Matic retails from £56,775.
Insane money for a passenger-oriented van, let alone the most basic of configurations available. Over in Germany where it’s produced, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz is €54,430 or $54,590 at current exchange rates.
What are you getting for this bundle of hard-earned pounds sterling? For starters, a 77-kWh battery that powers a 150-kW electric motor, which drives the rear wheels to the tune of 201 horsepower and 229 pound-feet (310 Nm) of torque. Up to 258 miles (415 kilometers) of driving range are possible as per the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure, which is more optimistic than the Environmental Protection Agency’s test cycle.
The passenger van is currently offered with five seats, and highlights of the Life trim level include 19-inch Tilburg alloy wheels. The list continues with LED headlights, a heated windshield, a removable storage console, ambient lighting with a choice of 10 colors, Discover Pro touchscreen infotainment and satellite navigation, gesture control, heated and height-adjustable front seats, a mobile interface with wireless charging, and a rearview camera.
Priced from £61,915 on the road, the Style adds 20-inch Solna alloy wheels, IQ. Light LED matrix headlights, a cool light bar that connects the headlights, Dynamic headlight range control with dynamic cornering function, 30 colors for the ambient lighting and tailgate surround lighting, and the Pause/Play symbols for the stainless-steel brake/throttle pedals.
The final entry, at least for the time being, is the 1st Edition that’s easily recognizable thanks to 21-inch Bromberg alloy wheels. Power front seats with memory function, electrically-adjustable lumbar support, Smart Comfort entry aid for the driver’s seat, and two additional inches for the touchscreen display sum up the range-topping model, which is £62,995.
