Lowered VW Amarok “Shadow Line” Doesn't Have Split Personality, Goes Urban Stylish

When the 2023 Ford Ranger's brother from another German mother – the second-generation VW Amarok – was officially unveiled, we had a few surprises. Some good, others – not so much.
In a nutshell, the upcoming all-new Volkswagen Amarok will be available across several regions (Europe, Australia, New Zealand, parts of Africa, and the Middle East) with up to 298 hp on tap, plus acting all out like a larger, posher beast trying to conquer the mid-size pickup truck segment. But it also tries not to forget that it is a tough workhorse at heart.
Well, it remains to be seen if VW can do a better job than Mercedes-Benz with the X-Class at the top of the segment. And it also has a curious case of a split personality to grab as much audience as humanely possible, since the equal flagship versions have a different type of owner in mind. For example, the PanAmericana goes after off-road enthusiasts’ money while the Aventura – quite illogically based on the moniker – has an on-road focus.
Now, that might bode well for the marketing department – but perhaps not for regular folks, as well. So, one of the first virtual tuning jobs bestowed upon the 2023 VW Amarok cleverly takes away the split-personality craziness and just goes into one general direction. Although, it might not be the one everyone expected.
Instead, the Russia-based virtual artist Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, has decided to achieve just one goal with the 2023 VW Amarok – have it lowered and swankier when in town. So, the pixel master does the signature “Shadow Line” CGI tricks with the mid-size pickup truck and completes the digital ruse with a nice set of larger aftermarket wheels (do those look like Vossen's pieces to you, too?) plus a logical suspension lowering kit.
But then it also bestows upon the unsuspecting truck a chalk gray-like color, thus bridging the gap between the official presentation’s hero colors – in OEM form blue was for street vibes and gray was for off-roading. Now, it just serves a singular purpose… and it might be better that way.
