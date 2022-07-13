Meet the Pamper Van, Volkswagen's Multivan Specifically Adorned for UK's Festival Season

Volkswagen is ready to celebrate in style at the summer festivals across the UK with the Pamper Van, built on the basis of the VW Multivan.
You know that moment when the sunny season is in full swing and you fervently want to join your friends at the next festival, but you don’t have the time or the skills to achieve the desired look? That’s what the Pamper Van is for. The Volkswagen van has been converted into a salon to bring beauty and joy to festival-goers and photobooth to share the result with the world.
This is a unique transformation of the VW Multivan that Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles presented at the Cornbury Festival, which took place in Oxfordshire in early July 2022 and featured celebrities like Bryan Adams, James Blunt, and Ronan Keating.
The exterior of the Pamper Van immediately catches your eye as it was specifically adorned for summer celebrations, with a unique multi-colored pattern that intricately combines yellow, orange, light blue, royal blue, and purple hues.
The most significant changes have been on the interior of the vehicle, though. As mentioned, the van now serves as a beauty salon for those festival attendees who want to turn heads and stand out of the crowd with glitter on their cheeks, pigtail extensions on their hair, and other similar festival-specific things.
Sadly, no photos of the interior have been revealed, but it seems it comes complete with seats, special lighting, and a dedicated camera, which turn it into an Instagram-friendly photobooth.
A team of hairdressers and beauticians will cater to the needs of festival-goers in a canopy tent adjacent to the van.
“We know that with the unpredictable UK weather – hot or cold – festivals can often leave guests needing some TLC, which is exactly what the Pamper Van offers,” said Laura Bignall, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ national communications manager. “With its spacious and versatile interior, the Multivan is proving to be the ‘van that can’ deliver all sorts – from family transport and business chauffeuring to a festival makeover and photobooth!”
The Cornbury Festival was just the first event the modified Multivan was present at, and it seems its agenda is full for this summer, with plans to make appearances at festivals all throughout the UK in the weeks ahead.
