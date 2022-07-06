Volkswagen T7 Multivan Takes Moose Test, It’s Not Particularly Agile

Introduced a year ago, the T7 is currently available solely in the guise of a people carrier. Manufactured in Hannover alongside the ID. Buzz, the passenger-oriented van rides on the MQB platform of the Mk8 Golf.
Volkswagen offers a selection of turbocharged four-cylinder lumps connected to dual-clutch transmissions. The eHybrid in the featured clip is the most frugal of the bunch, a plug-in hybrid that combines a 1.4-liter TSI with a six-speed DSG, an 85-kW electric motor, and a 13-kWh battery. Capable of zero-emission driving, this variant of the Multivan isn’t light.
Tipping the scales at 2,257 kilograms (4,976 pounds), excluding the driver, the Volkswagen T7 Multivan features an electric driving range of 47 kilometers (29 miles), as per the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure. Clearly not a great-handling vehicle, this fellow isn’t particularly agile in the dreaded moose test. In addition to the curb weight, center of gravity, and large overall dimensions, the tires don’t help either.
Each corner is fitted with Bridgestone’s Turanza T005, a low rolling resistance tire that understandably leaves much to be desired in case of evasive maneuvers. “It surprised me how the rear axle stepped out,” said the gentleman behind the wheel. If you’re more aggressive with the steering wheel, the T7 Multivan’s ESC system intervenes, resulting in understeer.
Our friends at km77.com highlight that the only clear run was at 69 kilometers per hour (nearly 43 miles per hour), one kilometer per hour higher than the Ford Tourneo Custom. Be that as it may, the reviewer states that the Tourneo’s reactions were better in this particular driving scenario.
km77.com have also tested the T7 Multivan in the slalom. Even though it changes direction smoothly, the passenger van’s turning circle is understandably large. The T7 Multivan finished the slalom in 26.5 seconds, matching the time of the Skoda Fabia 1.0 MPI subcompact hatchback.
