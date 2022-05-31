2022 Volkswagen Multivan T7 Receives Five Stars for Safety From the EuroNCAP

Presented in June 2021, the T7-generation Multivan has been deemed very safe by the EuroNCAP. All versions of the multi-purpose vehicle scored 90 percent for adult occupant safety and 89 percent for children.
Manufactured in Hannover, the all-new Multivan is equipped with curtain airbags all the way back to the third-row seats. EuroNCAP places great importance on crash avoidance, which brings us to the 87-percent rating in the safety assist ranking. So far this year, only the Volvo C40 Recharge and Lexus NX have fared better with scores of 89 and 91 percent, respectively.
4,973 millimeters (195.8 inches) or 5,173 millimeters (203.6 inches) long, the people-carrying van is based on the German automaker’s MQB platform that also underpins the Golf hatchback. Offered in Multivan, Life, and Style trim levels, the multi-purpose vehicle is available with a panoramic glass roof, an electrically-operated rear hatch, and gesture-control sliding doors.
Capable of seating up to seven adults, the Multivan is rocking a completely flat floor and no center console. That’s why the handbrake of yesteryear has been replaced by a button. Exclusively offered with the DSG dual-clutch transmission, the family-oriented workhorse is boasting 4,053 liters, as in 141.1 cubic feet, of maximum cargo capacity behind the front-row seats.
In Germany, the Multivan is currently listed from 44,839.20 euros or $48,035 at current exchange rates. Der neue Multivan is available in four trims back home: the aforementioned three plus the sporty-looking Edition that stands out in the crowd with the help of tinted rear windows, smoked LED taillights, a black-painted roof, and gloss-black Toshima 18-inch alloy wheels. Replacing the T6.1 Caravelle, this fellow is available to configure in the United Kingdom from 43,258 pounds sterling, which is $54,410 at today's exchange rates.
Rated at 2,000 kilograms (4,409 pounds) in terms of towing capacity, the Multivan can be configured with the 1.5 TSI four-cylinder turbo, 2.0 TSI four-cylinder turbo, 2.0 TDI turbo diesel, or a plug-in hybrid powertrain.
