VW Golf Mk1 Sleeper Wants to Bully Supercars, Drag Races Lamborghini Aventador

The original Volkswagen Golf has immense tuning potential, and with the right amount of mods, it can stand its ground against full-blown exotics. Boba Motoring’s own copy proved that it can give hypercars a run for their money, and the red example depicted on video here is not that far behind.
With emphasis on ‘not that far behind,’ it was filmed at the Race1000 in Germany, being unloaded from a tow truck, and slowly driving away. After revealing the engine bay, it then lined up at the start line next to something that still spreads fear among owners of ultra-fast rides: the Lamborghini Aventador.
Presumably an LP 700-4, it rocks the famous naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine behind the passenger compartment. If we are indeed looking at the said variant, then it has 700 metric horsepower (690 hp / 515 kW) available via the fun pedal, and all-wheel drive. From 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), it needs a little under 3 seconds, and you’re going to need a long stretch of road in order to hit its 217 mph (350 kph) top speed.
As for the Golf, it has been tuned to the teeth, and if the information shared in the video that you’re about to watch is correct, then it has some 100 hp less than the Italian supercar. In all likelihood, it rocks an all-wheel-drive system too, in order to better cope with all that oomph.
Since it is much lighter than its ad-hoc rival, it might actually end up teaching it an important lesson in fast takeoffs, and straight-line sprints; or would it? The answer to that question lies in the video embedded down below, which shows a half-mile race between the tuned Golf and purple Lamborghini. The action starts at the 2:40 mark, and you may want to take a short break to watch the clip.
