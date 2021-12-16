Volkswagen Multivan T7 Gets Pricing in Europe, Is More Expensive Than Mercedes V-Class

4 2022 Volkswagen T7 Multivan Is Anxious to Be Unveiled, Plug-in Hybrid Expected

If you think those prices are a little higher than expected, you are surely right. Volkswagen has announced the prices for the new Multivan T7 , the latest incarnation of the legendary Bulli van. The new model will be offered for the first time as a plug-in hybrid and tries to lure clients with a flexible interior, connected services, and advanced safety technology. Order books for the new Multivan will open in January 2022, with the first deliveries expected from March.The new model is the first in the Multivan family based on Volkswagen’splatform that also underpins most of the passenger cars in VW’s lineup. The platform allows for more practicality, comfort, and safety features for its passengers.With all those qualities and features, the prices are a little higher than expected. In the United Kingdom, the entry-level model starts at £43,160 ($57,438) with a 1.5 TSI engine good for 134(100/136 PS). In Germany, the same model is priced at €44,839 ($50,705). The entry-level model still gets a lot of attention, with 16-inch alloys, seven seats, two sliding doors with power latching, a Digital Cockpit plus a 10-inch infotainment system, and front Assist and Lane Assist among many other standard items.Of course, Volkswagen knows it can do better than that, and therefore sales in Europe start with the Energetic top version as the special launch edition. This can be purchased in the UK at a starting price of £59,515 ($79,222), while the Germans get it a little cheaper, at €67,800 ($76,676). The price is so high because the Energetic trim is only available with the plug-in hybrid powertrain, with 215 HP (160 kW/218 PS).VW Multivan 1.4 TSI eHybrid Energetic gets all the niceties you would expect at this price level. This includes IQ.LIGHT LED Matrix headlights, power doors and tailgate, a Harman Kardon sound system, privacy glass, 18” alloys, and a panoramic glass roof, among other things.If you think those prices are a little higher than expected, you are surely right. A look in the Mercedes-Benz V-Class configurator will reveal the Multivan is even more expensive than the luxury people-mover. At least in Germany, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class starts at a rather affordable €39,687 ($44,882). It also includes a powerful diesel with 160 HP (120 kW/163 PS), as opposed to the flimsy TSI engine on the Multivan.