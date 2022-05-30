Volkswagen Dealers Buy Used Teslas, Sell Them With Sizeable Markups

More on this:

1 A Number of Tesla Owners Allegedly Started a Bizarre Competition With No Prizes

2 The Microchip Shortage Finally Started to Affect Tesla Deliveries, What's Next?

3 The Economics of Owning an Electric Car: Is It Really Cheaper To Own an EV?

4 We Need to Talk About Tesla's Doors and Their Hidden Manual Releases

5 Electric Vehicles Are Dangerously Fast for the Average Driver