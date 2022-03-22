2022 Volkswagen T7 Multivan Adds Diesel Option, 2.0 TDI Joins the Powertrain Family

Despite chasing after the electrified and electric segments with all sorts of new products, Volkswagen remains a firm believer in diesel power. As a result, they have launched a low-revving version of the all-new T7 Multivan, which packs the popular 2.0 TDI engine.
Expanding the people carrier’s powertrain family to four in the United Kingdom by joining the 136 ps (134 hp / 100 kW) 1.5-liter TSI, 204 ps (201 hp / 150 kW) 2.0-liter TSI, and 218 ps (215 hp / 160 kW) 1.4-liter eHybrid, the new diesel option is currently up for grabs.
Pricing starts at £44,410 (equal to $58,458) for the Life configuration, whereas the long-wheelbase model has a recommended retail price of £46,100 ($60,682) in the same trim level. For the Style grade, customers are looking at a minimum of £54,950 ($72,332) for the standard, and £56,300 ($74,109) for the long wheelbase.
Part of the EA288evo family, the 2.0-liter diesel engine produces 150 ps (148 hp / 110 kW) and 360 Nm (266 lb-ft) of torque from 1,600 to 2,750 rpm. It is hooked up to a seven-speed DSG transmission that delivers the thrust to the front wheels, and uses twin dosing, with SCR catalytic converters, and twin AdBlue injection to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 80%, the automaker claims. The technology helps keep the carbon dioxide emissions in check, too, while making the lump, which otherwise meets the Euro 6D-ISC-IDM emission standard, more responsive.
Volkswagen says that since the Multivan is lighter than its Caravelle predecessor, and has a low drag coefficient of 0.30, it offers improved driving performance, and fuel consumption. They didn’t say anything about the latter part at the time of writing, stating only that with the 58-liter (15.3-gallon) fuel tank all filled up, the vehicle has a 620-mile (998-km) range. With the TDI mill under the hood, the Multivan has a towing capability of up to 2,000 kg (4,409 lbs), and a total laden weight of 4,850 kg (10,692 lbs) with an 807 kg (1,779 lbs) load.
Pricing starts at £44,410 (equal to $58,458) for the Life configuration, whereas the long-wheelbase model has a recommended retail price of £46,100 ($60,682) in the same trim level. For the Style grade, customers are looking at a minimum of £54,950 ($72,332) for the standard, and £56,300 ($74,109) for the long wheelbase.
Part of the EA288evo family, the 2.0-liter diesel engine produces 150 ps (148 hp / 110 kW) and 360 Nm (266 lb-ft) of torque from 1,600 to 2,750 rpm. It is hooked up to a seven-speed DSG transmission that delivers the thrust to the front wheels, and uses twin dosing, with SCR catalytic converters, and twin AdBlue injection to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 80%, the automaker claims. The technology helps keep the carbon dioxide emissions in check, too, while making the lump, which otherwise meets the Euro 6D-ISC-IDM emission standard, more responsive.
Volkswagen says that since the Multivan is lighter than its Caravelle predecessor, and has a low drag coefficient of 0.30, it offers improved driving performance, and fuel consumption. They didn’t say anything about the latter part at the time of writing, stating only that with the 58-liter (15.3-gallon) fuel tank all filled up, the vehicle has a 620-mile (998-km) range. With the TDI mill under the hood, the Multivan has a towing capability of up to 2,000 kg (4,409 lbs), and a total laden weight of 4,850 kg (10,692 lbs) with an 807 kg (1,779 lbs) load.