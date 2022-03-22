2023 Porsche 911 Hybrid Prototype Spied Again, It Is Definitely No PHEV

Porsche continues its testing program of the 911 hybrid in prototype form, and we have two fresh sets of spy shots to prove it. Yes, two, because the German manufacturer is testing the hybrid 911 both in Sweden, in winter conditions, and on the Nürburgring, in an entirely different surrounding.
We already know that the hybrid version of the 911 will not be a PHEV, but a self-charging hybrid. The vehicle will have a battery onboard, as well as an electric motor of unspecified power. Together, the hybrid system will assist the boxer motor in providing as much performance as possible, while also improving efficiency.
The prototypes that have been spotted while testing wear yellow stickers on their windshields and rear windows to mark the fact that they are hybrid vehicles.
The markings are relevant in the event of an accident, so that first responders are aware of it and approach the prototype with caution. These stickers are easy to spot for us as well, so we cannot complain about their existence.
As you can observe, the two 911 hybrid models are tested with mismatched wheels, as well as a thick layer of camouflage for some elements. Moreover, the temporary turn signals, which are fitted to the sides of the front bumper, are still present.
We have previously seen hybrid variants of the 911 Turbo, as well, so it may be safe to assume that Porsche will consider the hybrid option for multiple versions of its iconic model.
On the other hand, only a few versions might get selected to be put into production, which is why the automaker is doing all these tests for the past couple of months.
The hybrid version of the Porsche 911 is expected to debut with the facelift of the model, which is referred to as 992.2. For the moment, it is unclear what engines the hybrid version will get, but we hope to learn more as the car comes closer to its reveal date.
The prototypes that have been spotted while testing wear yellow stickers on their windshields and rear windows to mark the fact that they are hybrid vehicles.
The markings are relevant in the event of an accident, so that first responders are aware of it and approach the prototype with caution. These stickers are easy to spot for us as well, so we cannot complain about their existence.
As you can observe, the two 911 hybrid models are tested with mismatched wheels, as well as a thick layer of camouflage for some elements. Moreover, the temporary turn signals, which are fitted to the sides of the front bumper, are still present.
We have previously seen hybrid variants of the 911 Turbo, as well, so it may be safe to assume that Porsche will consider the hybrid option for multiple versions of its iconic model.
On the other hand, only a few versions might get selected to be put into production, which is why the automaker is doing all these tests for the past couple of months.
The hybrid version of the Porsche 911 is expected to debut with the facelift of the model, which is referred to as 992.2. For the moment, it is unclear what engines the hybrid version will get, but we hope to learn more as the car comes closer to its reveal date.