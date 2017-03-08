VW Multivan 70 Years Of The Bulli Special Edition Is The Coolest Van In Geneva

Few utilitarian vehicles are as evocative and as iconic as Volkswagen’s Transporter. In production since 1950, the ‘Bulli’ started life as a sketch in 1947, coming courtesy of Dutch VW importer Ben Pon. And the rest, as they say, is history.





As for engines, the lineup starts with a 2.0-liter TDI with 102 PS at its disposal and a five-speeder stick shift. At the upper end of the spectrum, To celebrate 70 years since that turning point for the Volkswagen brand, the automaker decided to pay tribute to the Transporter with a special edition at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show . Christened ’70 Years Of The Bulli,’ the limited-run model is so funky that it doesn’t look out of place at the Swiss show.The two-tone combo between Candy White and Metallic Kurkuma Yellow is the most eye-catching detail about this sixth-generation Transporter , along with the optional 18-inch Disc alloy wheels with white and chrome accents. Based on the Multivan Comfortline and integrating elements from the Highline model and California, this special edition isn’t your typical T6 . Even on the inside, the 70 Years Of The Bulli manages to catch one’s attention thanks to the wood-look floor and tartan-style seat upholstery.What’s not so neat about this van is the dashboard, which in the case of the show car, it’s laden with gloss black plastic. And that, as some of you might’ve guessed by now, is a magnet for fingerprints and sunlight. But then you catch a glimpse of the Bulli lettering, stainless steel inserts, and Premium multifunction display, and all’s right with the world.Pricing has yet to be announced by Volkswagen, but don’t expect the 70 Years Of The Bulli to be a cheap and cheerful alternative to the Multivan. After all, special editions come at a price. Regarding availability, VeeDub said that the order books in its domestic market would open in the month of May. For reference, the Multivan Comfortline starts from €45,291 in Germany without even looking through the options list.As for engines, the lineup starts with a 2.0-literwith 102 PS at its disposal and a five-speeder stick shift. At the upper end of the spectrum, Volkswagen offers a diesel with 204 PS, mated to a seven-speed DSG box and 4Motion all-wheel-drive.