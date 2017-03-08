autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

VW Multivan 70 Years Of The Bulli Special Edition Is The Coolest Van In Geneva

 
8 Mar 2017, 10:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Few utilitarian vehicles are as evocative and as iconic as Volkswagen’s Transporter. In production since 1950, the ‘Bulli’ started life as a sketch in 1947, coming courtesy of Dutch VW importer Ben Pon. And the rest, as they say, is history.
To celebrate 70 years since that turning point for the Volkswagen brand, the automaker decided to pay tribute to the Transporter with a special edition at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. Christened ’70 Years Of The Bulli,’ the limited-run model is so funky that it doesn’t look out of place at the Swiss show.

The two-tone combo between Candy White and Metallic Kurkuma Yellow is the most eye-catching detail about this sixth-generation Transporter, along with the optional 18-inch Disc alloy wheels with white and chrome accents. Based on the Multivan Comfortline and integrating elements from the Highline model and California, this special edition isn’t your typical T6. Even on the inside, the 70 Years Of The Bulli manages to catch one’s attention thanks to the wood-look floor and tartan-style seat upholstery.

What’s not so neat about this van is the dashboard, which in the case of the show car, it’s laden with gloss black plastic. And that, as some of you might’ve guessed by now, is a magnet for fingerprints and sunlight. But then you catch a glimpse of the Bulli lettering, stainless steel inserts, and Premium multifunction display, and all’s right with the world.

Pricing has yet to be announced by Volkswagen, but don’t expect the 70 Years Of The Bulli to be a cheap and cheerful alternative to the Multivan. After all, special editions come at a price. Regarding availability, VeeDub said that the order books in its domestic market would open in the month of May. For reference, the Multivan Comfortline starts from €45,291 in Germany without even looking through the options list.

As for engines, the lineup starts with a 2.0-liter TDI with 102 PS at its disposal and a five-speeder stick shift. At the upper end of the spectrum, Volkswagen offers a diesel with 204 PS, mated to a seven-speed DSG box and 4Motion all-wheel-drive.
Volkswagen Multivan Special Edition Volkswagen Transporter T6 Volkswagen van 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our VOLKSWAGEN Testdrives:

2016 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 BiTDI 4Motion78
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Touareg77
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Passat76
2014 VOLKSWAGEN Polo Facelift65
VOLKSWAGEN Golf 776
VOLKSWAGEN CC69
VOLKSWAGEN UP!56
VW Beetle68
VW Multivan61
VW Amarok 52