autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

We Look Inside the Trunk of the New i30 Wagon in Geneva

 
8 Mar 2017, 12:27 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Even though Hyundai's best-selling model last year was the Creta, the Korean automaker hasn't given up on more traditional wagons and is launching a brand new generation of the i30 with the most practical trunk yet. Say hello to the 2017 Hyundai i30 Wagon!
You can think of this as an Elantra GT+, not that it will be available in America. It's a shame because the new GT handles better than Tucson and gets better mileage.

Even though designers only had to add a few centimeters of extra trunk space to the hatchback, they went all the way with a redesign of the hind quarters. The outcome vaguely resembles the Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake, at least in profile.

This is probably one of the top 3 best looking compact wagons, certainly a sharper dresser than the Golf and even the Peugeot 308 SW. While the SEAT Leon ST has bolder Lambo-style creases, most wagon buyers prefer something a little more understated. About the only thing we don't like is that the lack of visible exhaust pipes detracts from its sporty nature.

The interior is mostly the same as the i30 hatchback, but the trunk isn't. Unlike the previous i30 Tourer, you've got rails on either side to give you mobile tethering points or install barriers. And unlike the regular i30, there's clever underfloor storage too. Optionally, you can even order a rubber floor.

The dashboard design is staring to grow on us, although that big tablet bezel still makes us wonder what the designers were thinking. The steering wheel has got BMW-like grip and shape, while the dials are crips and easy to read.

The engine range closely mirrors those from Peugeot, Renault or Volkswagen Group. It includes a small turbocharged gasoline unit, several versions of the 1.6-liter diesel and a 1.4-liter turbo which is going to be the most powerful in the range at 140 horsepower. Higher-end units will be available with a twin-clutch automatic, just like this show car.

Unfortunately, matching its European rivals for design, quality and dynamics have made the i30 Wagon expensive. We expect most orders to be placed just shy of the €30,000 mark in Germany. But it's got all the latest tech, so you shouldn't feel guilty for paying that kind of money for a Hyundai.
2017 Hyundai i30 Wagon Hyundai i30 Wagon 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our HYUNDAI Testdrives:

2016 HYUNDAI SONATA HYBRID77