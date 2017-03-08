We Look Inside the Trunk of the New i30 Wagon in Geneva

Even though Hyundai's best-selling model last year was the Creta, the Korean automaker hasn't given up on more traditional wagons and is launching a brand new generation of the i30 with the most practical trunk yet. Say hello to the 2017 Hyundai i30 Wagon!





Even though designers only had to add a few centimeters of extra trunk space to the hatchback, they went all the way with a redesign of the hind quarters. The outcome vaguely resembles the Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake, at least in profile.



This is probably one of the top 3 best looking compact wagons, certainly a sharper dresser than the Golf and even the



The interior is mostly the same as the i30 hatchback, but the trunk isn't. Unlike the previous i30 Tourer, you've got rails on either side to give you mobile tethering points or install barriers. And unlike the regular i30, there's clever underfloor storage too. Optionally, you can even order a rubber floor.



The dashboard design is staring to grow on us, although that big tablet bezel still makes us wonder what the designers were thinking. The steering wheel has got BMW-like grip and shape, while the dials are crips and easy to read.



The engine range closely mirrors those from Peugeot, Renault or Volkswagen Group. It includes a small turbocharged gasoline unit, several versions of the 1.6-liter diesel and a 1.4-liter turbo which is going to be the most powerful in the range at 140 horsepower. Higher-end units will be available with a twin-clutch automatic, just like this show car.



Unfortunately, matching its European rivals for design, quality and dynamics have made the i30 Wagon expensive. We expect most orders to be placed just shy of the €30,000 mark in Germany. But it's got all the latest tech, so you shouldn't feel guilty for paying that kind of money for a Hyundai. You can think of this as an Elantra GT+, not that it will be available in America. It's a shame because the new GT handles better than Tucson and gets better mileage.Even though designers only had to add a few centimeters of extra trunk space to the hatchback, they went all the way with a redesign of the hind quarters. The outcome vaguely resembles the Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake, at least in profile.This is probably one of the top 3 best looking compact wagons, certainly a sharper dresser than the Golf and even the Peugeot 308 SW . While the SEAT Leon ST has bolder Lambo-style creases, most wagon buyers prefer something a little more understated. About the only thing we don't like is that the lack of visible exhaust pipes detracts from its sporty nature.The interior is mostly the same as the i30 hatchback, but the trunk isn't. Unlike the previous i30 Tourer, you've got rails on either side to give you mobile tethering points or install barriers. And unlike the regular i30, there's clever underfloor storage too. Optionally, you can even order a rubber floor.The dashboard design is staring to grow on us, although that big tablet bezel still makes us wonder what the designers were thinking. The steering wheel has got BMW-like grip and shape, while the dials are crips and easy to read.The engine range closely mirrors those from Peugeot, Renault or Volkswagen Group. It includes a small turbocharged gasoline unit, several versions of the 1.6-liter diesel and a 1.4-liter turbo which is going to be the most powerful in the range at 140 horsepower. Higher-end units will be available with a twin-clutch automatic, just like this show car.Unfortunately, matching its European rivals for design, quality and dynamics have made the i30 Wagon expensive. We expect most orders to be placed just shy of the €30,000 mark in Germany. But it's got all the latest tech, so you shouldn't feel guilty for paying that kind of money for a Hyundai.