2022 VW Multivan T7 Gets an Adventure Makeover by Delta 4x4 Tuning Specialist

The VW Multivan T7 has been on the market for six months already, but we still have to see a major tuner spicing up the model. German tuner Delta 4x4 breaks the ice this time with an adventure-styled makeover for the Bulli’s grand-grand-grandson. Sort of.
The well-known tuner has become famous for its offering of specialized parts for off-roading. The range of models in the Delta 4x4’s portfolio includes not only popular off-roaders like the iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Class or pickup trucks like the Ford Ranger or Mitsubishi L200 but also adventure vans like the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.
Delta 4x4's proposition for today’s Bulli looks impressive, at least judging by the pictures in the gallery, as it’s only available in CGI form at the moment. It is pretty much in line with the kit Delta 4x4 offers for the Multivan T6 already, so it should not be hard to have all the upgrades for sale once the interest will pick up.
The German off-road specialist plans a suspension kit for the Multivan T7, designed to raise the vehicle by 40 mm (1.6 inches) to better cope with harsh terrains. The kit includes new springs by Eibach, as well as shocks by Bilstein. Beadlock wheels are also in the program, this time fitted with Loder AT#1 tires in 225/55 R18 size. To better accommodate these wheels, Delta 4x4 offers a retro-style wheel arch widening. the Adventure is not complete without a bull bar and a roof rack safari style. Both of them are fitted with high-performance headlights from PIAA.
Of course, this being an off-road-centric upgrade, we don’t see any mention of a performance kit aside from the mentioning of a new exhaust system. According to a Delta 4x4 blog post, this is a sport exhaust that “will give the motor a sonorous vibe and will optimize the throughput of the rear silencer.”
There is something amiss with this statement, as the “eHybrid” logo on the back of the Multivan in the pictures reveals it’s the PHEV version. This is powered by a combo of electric motor and a gasoline 1.4-liter TSI producing a combined 215 HP (160 kW / 218 PS). Electrification is good, but when it comes to off-road adventures nothing beats the trusty 2.0 TDI oil-burner, especially when it’s paired with the VW’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.
