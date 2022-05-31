This Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia Owned for 12 Years by a Car Restorer Is Worth a Look

The third generation of the Volkswagen Type 2 was a popular choice for camper vans conversions, even Volkswagen offering official builds. The Westfalia was among the most popular, but the Multivan version was preferred by people who only needed the van for occasional trips. This one on Bring a Trailer was built in 1990 and kept in excellent shape by its owner, a professional car restorer.
The van has remained registered in California throughout its life, being acquired by the seller in 2010. Being a petrol-head who owned, driven, raced, and restored iconic cars, the current owner kept the Westy in excellent shape without spoiling it with unnecessary gadgets and gimmicks. The engine was recently rebuilt, and the pictures show a van in tip-top condition both technically and esthetically.
The Multivan versions of the Vanagon featured the characteristic Westfalia pop-top tent but without all the camping paraphernalia inside. This makes it less suitable for off-grid camping, but it can still sleep a family of four without problems. It can carry six people as a daily driver or make for an excellent stealth camper. The downside is there is no stove or sink or even a refrigerator to keep the beer cold on those hot summer days.
The van was involved in a rear-end collision during previous ownership and was repainted in blue during the repairs. Probably that’s why the rear window washer fluid line got broken, needing a replacement. The Vanagon had the dampers replaced on all four corners with Bilstein parts, and new GoWesty coil springs were also fitted. The power steering mechanism was also replaced during previous ownership.
The rear cabin looks as good as new, with plush rear-facing captain chairs and a matching rear bench. There’s a fold-away table and nothing else, leaving a lot of space for the passengers. The pop-top tent was replaced with a GoWesty version, and the pop-top headliner was reupholstered during current ownership.
The water-cooled 2.1-liter flat-four is equipped with fuel injection and was rebuilt between 2020 and 2021. Many parts were replaced, including cylinder heads, the oil pump, the coolant reservoir, and many lines, hoses, seals, and gaskets. An oil leak from the high-pressure power steering hose is present, but this should not be hard to fix. The four-speed manual transaxle was reportedly resealed during the 2021 engine rebuild.
If this long list of replacements and rebuilds has caught your attention, spare some time and look at the listing on Bring a Trailer. The van got a few offers already, with the highest at $7,900. There are still five days remaining though.
