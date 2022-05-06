Pumpkin Is a Great Looking Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia With a Lot of Tales To Tell

The Volkswagen Vanagon is a worthy upgrade over the second-generation Type 2, especially as Westfalia upped its game in the camper department. This 1983 Vanagon Westfalia is living proof, and it can still keep up with more modern campers, although the buyer might want to work on the interior design.
The Vanagon nameplate was only used in the U.S., and Volkswagen explained at the time how they coined the name. They wanted to emphasize the good road manners of the new van, which drove pretty much like a wagon. So they called it a van-wagon, and so the Vanagon nameplate began his career.
Compared to the T2, his predecessor, the Vanagon came with more modern features and increased safety, so you can drive it more confidently. The Westfalia equipment was also upgraded, and the fact that many camper vans with this name on the roof are still used today speaks volumes about their build quality.
This Vanagon Westfalia sold on Bring a Trailer was built in 1983 and was refurbished last year under current ownership. It is mechanically sound, and everything except the cabin heater works perfectly, but some design choices in the cabin might not suit everyone’s tastes. Nevertheless, it should be noted that the seller repainted the exterior (hence the “pumpkin” nickname), replaced the weather seals, and upgraded the brakes and the suspension.
They also reupholstered the interior and installed plywood door panels. The pop-top tent was also replaced, as well as the front seats, which came from a later-model Vanagon. The rear compartment has the usual Westfalia layout, featuring a fold-out bed and a kitchenette with dual propane burners, a sink, and a refrigerator.
The engine is a water-cooled 1.9-liter flat-four which was factory rated at 83 horsepower. A lot of work was done to bring him into shape, so it should work without issues for many years to come. The seller mentions that the aftermarket exhaust system does not have a catalytic converter, but he is willing to pay for and fit one if the buyer requests it.
The Vanagon has been listed on Bring a Trailer and has an offer for $12,000 at the time of writing. We expect to sell for around $25,000, although we’ve seen similar examples going as high as $35,000. There are still four days left to bid, so a lot can happen until then.
