1990 Volkswagen Vanagon GL Is a Great Stealth Camper After Proper Conversion

This Volkswagen Vanagon GL was among the last T3s imported into the U.S., being built in 1990. Thanks to its apt camper conversion, it’s just as good as a Westfalia build, but at a more affordable price.
The Vanagon was sold until 1991 in the U.S. and was replaced in 1993 by the Eurovan. This 1990 example comes in the luxurious GL version, which offers more equipment and plush upholstery. Although it wasn’t built with the help of Westfalia, it can still offer a proper accommodation thanks to a camper conversion performed under previous ownership. This brought advantages, like a custom interior, but also disadvantages, as the lack of a pop-top tent clearly affects the comfort.
It's not only the pop-top roof that is missing but also the cooking area. The previous owner probably was not much of a cook, so he forwent the stove and the oven altogether. The camper van still has a sink and a refrigerator though, so it can still be a very competent camper, as long as you cook outside or eat at a restaurant.
It fares well in the sleeping department too, thanks to the fold-out bed, although we must point to a not-so-clever interior design. The sink hovers above the bed and although it does not prevent sitting on the bench, it might create problems when sleeping. That’s about the only thing we can complain about, as all other checkboxes are nicely filled.
This includes a power converter that can power things on board from the battery. This is useful, although the camper also comes with an outside electrical connection, so it can use the grid when available. Air conditioning is also fitted, so spending the summer under the roof should not be a problem.
The engine is a trusty 2.1-liter Wasserboxer equipped with a Digifant fuel injection that was good for 95 horsepower when it was new. It sends the power to the rear wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission. The Vanagon is offered on Bring a Trailer and the fourth bidder raised the price to $9,990. There are still three days to go until the auction ends, so this will most certainly go up.
